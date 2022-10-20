ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

Kanye West Apologizes For Prior Anti-Semitic Remarks, Calls President Biden A “F-cking R-Word”

By Alex Zephyr
 4 days ago
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Kanye West made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored yesterday and made some amends for his recent anti-Semitic remarks. However, the entertainer later proceeded to attack President Biden for supposedly declining a meetup with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. West, who also goes by the mononym Ye, then ignited further controversy by calling the POTUS “the r-word” to mock Biden’s intelligence.

However, West began the evening by lighting right into the host. “You don’t hold accountability to my pain,” Ye told Morgan. “You’re being a Karen.” So Morgan fired right back at his guest.

“I’m not a Karen, and I’m not going to cancel you, and I’m not going to censor you. I’m simply going to challenge you on what you’re saying,” Morgan replied. “I think you don’t understand the pain that you’ve been causing with some of these comments. And I think that one in particular…” So Ye interrupted the host and proceeded to feign offense.

“Do you now regret saying ‘death con 3 on Jewish people’… Are you sorry you said that?” Morgan asked.

Ye doubled down and said he was not. From there, Morgan aired an earlier clip of Ye stating the following: “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon [comment], the confusion that I caused. I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.” At that point, Ye relented and retailored his apology.

“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now,'” Ye answered. “And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments. And I want to word it in not like a political way, but in a presidential way, which means what I knew a president to be when I was growing up.”

But Ye then turned his sights on President Joe Biden and taunted the Commander-in-Chief directly. “The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk,” he told Morgan. That is f-cking … Hey, here, come, come get me… That’s f-cking r-tarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s f-cking r-tarded, Biden.”

He then justified his use of the slur with this explanation: “Obviously, because I’ve been deemed with mental health [struggles], I have the right to use whatever words that I like to use.

Ye’s interview with Morgan comes shortly after REVOLT Media took down the entertainer’s previous appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. During that particular sit-down, the rapper made similar anti-Semitic comments.

West also told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that George Floyd’s death was due to a fentanyl overdose, not from officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, despite the autopsy reports. And for the latter comments, Floyd’s family is reportedly going to sue Ye for a quarter billion dollars. See the video below of N.O.R.E. apologizing for the decision to air Ye’s interview and the subsequent fallout.

