Belleview, MO

Missouri’s Elephant Rocks voted America’s 3rd favorite natural landmark to visit

By Liz Dowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

BELLEVIEW, Mo. – Elephant Rocks was voted the nation’s third favorite natural landmark.

Aqua Expeditions polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks a tourist would most likely visit. Elephant Rocks finished behind the Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Niagara Falls.

Kansas City gets shoutout on Spanish game show

Elephant Rocks State Park is a geologic reserve and recreation area located in Belleview, Missouri. The park was named after a row of large granite boulders that resemble a train of elephants.

    Elephant Rock. Photo by Liz Dowell
    Elephant Rock. Photo by Liz Dowell
    Elephant Rock. Photo by Liz Dowell
    Elephant Rock. Photo by Liz Dowell
    Elephant Rock. Photo by Liz Dowell
