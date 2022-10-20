Missouri’s Elephant Rocks voted America’s 3rd favorite natural landmark to visit
BELLEVIEW, Mo. – Elephant Rocks was voted the nation’s third favorite natural landmark.
Aqua Expeditions polled 2,100 Americans on which local natural landmarks a tourist would most likely visit. Elephant Rocks finished behind the Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Niagara Falls.Kansas City gets shoutout on Spanish game show
Elephant Rocks State Park is a geologic reserve and recreation area located in Belleview, Missouri. The park was named after a row of large granite boulders that resemble a train of elephants.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 1