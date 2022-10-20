ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Chris Brown Falls “Under The Influence” In New Video

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Chris Brown delivered new visuals and a deeper look into the fan-favorite track “Under the Influence” on Thursday (Oct. 20). The Indigo deep cut finds Brown donning red hair as he croons and dances with women in a desolate warehouse.

The Child-directed piece follows the global superstar as he struggles with his “addiction” to his love for an unnamed woman. Shots of the R&B artist show him deep in contemplation, sorting through his need for her, while other shots feature a gaggle of dancers with glowing eyes seductively enticing Brown with desire.

More from VIBE.com

Chris’ lyrics are coated in temptation, delivering his verse lustfully , rattling off things he would like to do with (and to) his lover.

“I can make it hurricane on it Hunnid bands/ make it rain on it Tie it up, put a chain on it/ Make you tattoo my name on it/ Oh Make you cry like a baby, yeah/ Let’s GoPro and make a video, yeah/ Make you cry like a baby, yeah/ Let’s GoPro and make a video.”

“Under the Influence” was a part of Chris Brown’s Indigo album. The LP was released on June 28, 2019, and consisted of 32 songs. Brown included a ton of guest features on the project, including Trey Songz, Tank, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Nicki Minaj, and more.

The video arrives on the heels of the song shooting to number one on Apple Music’s Top 100 Global and suddenly becoming RIAA certified platinum on Wednesday (Oct. 12).

“I REALLY REALLY APPRECIATE and LOVE YALL..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️??,” Breezy captioned his post. “#1 This is crazy to me… imagine the songs that were overlooked.. thank you, team breezy. GEMS ??❤️. Hope you guys are going back and re-listening to see what y’all may have missed. ? R&B AINT DEAD. Just allow it to blossom.”

Watch the video for “Under the Influence” below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video

The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context. Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicAnderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration Despite his attempts to woo...
Vibe

The Game Trolls 50 Cent’s Estranged Relationship With Son Marquise

The Game used 50 Cent’s estranged relationship with his son to troll him in another round of their longstanding beef. The Compton native took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to show love to his child, Harlem Taylor, but the West Coast rapper couldn’t resist tying the post to his rival.  In the first post, The Game, legally known as Jayceon Taylor, uploaded a throwback picture of Fiddy, née Curtis Jackson, with his son Marquise Jackson. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” he captioned the mocking post. Taylor, 42, followed up with a throwback of himself and a younger photo...
Vibe

50 Cent Reveals True Reason Behind His Son’s Money Outbursts

50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, have been going back and forth over the last few weeks regarding child support. While Marquise has publicly expressed his interest in mending things with his father, the 47-year-old has no interest based on how the situation has been handled and the true reason behind it. In his interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (Oct. 19), Charlamagne Tha God asked the former G-Unit leader if there was any chance of him and Marquise reconciling.More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Knocks Dad 50 Cent's Claim That He Just Wants AttentionThe Game Trolls 50 Cent's Estranged Relationship...
Vibe

Flavor Flav Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety: “I Am Very Proud Of Myself”

Flavor Flav took to social media Wednesday in celebration of remaining sober for two years. “FLAVOR FLAV::: two years of sobriety y’all,, I am very proud of myself,, I just had to let everybody know it I’m proud of me,” the hype man, 63, captioned an Instagram clip of himself breaking down just which bad habits he’s done away with. More from VIBE.comFlavor Flav Responds To Chuck D's Public Enemy "Hoax"Chuck D Says Public Enemy And Flavor Flav's Split Was A HoaxChuck D And Public Enemy Release Letter Regarding Flavor Flav “Today is Oct. 19. Guess what? I am two years,...
Vibe

GloRilla Says She “Never Knew Foxes Were Real”

During a trip to the UK, GloRilla interviewed with Kiss FM and spoke on the topic of foxes. Host Henrie Kwushue explained to the Memphis rapper that London has a serious problem with the omnivorous mammal. GloRilla hilariously revealed that she thought foxes were fictional animals. “Foxes? What’s that?” she responded. “The animal, fox? Y’all got them out here? That’s normal? So they like dogs? So y’all not scared of them? So they orange? I can’t believe it. I never even knew foxes was real.” More from VIBE.comKodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On InstagramArmani Caesar And Kodak Black Live Luxe In "Diana"...
Vibe

Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg

Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.” On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd.More from VIBE.comJeezy Was Set To Appear On Kanye West's Shelved 'The Shop' EpisodeDJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged ThreatsHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic Remarks During his 5-minute rant, West, 45, claimed Noreaga was his “brother,” and knew that the Drink Champs host “is under pressure.” “If you look at the...
Vibe

Yung Joc Mistakenly Sends Stranger $1800 On Zelle

Yung Joc accidentally sent a stranger $1,800 on Zelle and implored the unknown recipient to return it.  Joc, née Jasiel Amon Robinson, admitted to his blunder on Wednesday (Oct. 19), sharing the incident with his followers via Instagram. More from VIBE.comMa$e Responds To Diddy's "Fake Pastor" Jab, Accusations Of Owing Him $3MDiddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake PastorKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Robinson, 42, can be seen in the captured messages pleading with the mysterious figure—who seemingly blocked his phone number—to send his cash back.  “Hi can you please return...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Lil Baby Denies Migos Beef After Years Of Speculation

After years of speculation, Lil Baby has set the record straight regarding the alleged beef between himself and his Quality Control labelmates, Migos. The Atlanta rapper sat down with Posted On The Corner on Tuesday (Oct. 18) as part of his press run after releasing It’s Only Me this past Friday (Oct. 14). “Hell nah!” the 27-year-old said with a firm headshake around the 13:30 mark after being asked if there were any underlying issues with the Grammy-nominated trio. The “Heyy” rapper went on to explain his desire to speak on these types of situations, but ultimately why he does not....
Vibe

Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Captivates New And Old Fans With ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Joyce Wrice cements her blossoming place in R&B history with the arrival of her Tiny Desk. Throughout her 17-minute set, diehard fans get fed with their favorite hits including “Chandler,” “Falling in Love,” “Must Be Nice,” and “On One” from her debut album, Overgrown, and the lead singles, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” and “Iced Tea,” from her most recent EP, Motive. Wearing a white crop top, elbow-length gloves, and matching cut-out maxi skirt, the 30-year-old West Coast songbird was joined by her live band dressed in all-black with dark sunglasses, comprised of Branden Akinyele, Christian Carey, fellow singer Mack Keane, and renowned...
Vibe

Dame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West’s Mental Health

Dame Dash has confessed he is worried about Ye’s mental health. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder discussed Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric and online outbursts during a recent appearance on the London shopping series Kick Game. Dash, 51, offered sympathy towards the fashion designer throughout his recent bouts with controversy. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-Semitism “He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly, [except for] when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Marquise Jackson Knocks 50 Cent’s Claim That He Just Wants Attention

Marquise responded to his father, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s, recent interview via Instagram. Speaking on his father’s comments about reaching out to a media outlet instead of him directly, the 26-year-old captioned a carousel of photos with the following: “Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the world & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re...
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies Engagement Rumors After Anniversary With Pardi

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have reached a romantic milestone. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary and shared their mutual love on social media. On Instagram, the Houston rapper uploaded a carousel of photos, writing “Yr 2 with U” in the caption followed by the blue heart emoji....
Vibe

Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.

Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge have officially reprised their beloved Hip-Hop duo, NxWorries. Back with their first release in six years, the group is finally dropping their long-awaited record, “Where I Go.” After debuting in 2020 during their set at the Double Happiness Festival, the song is now a collaboration with H.E.R. and has a full visual coming.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicSilk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 ConsiderationAlicia Keys Plants New York Roots In Los Angeles With 'Alicia + Keys' Tour Paak, 36, tweeted on Tuesday (Oct. 18), “OCTOBER 19 NEW NXWORRIES WHERE...
Vibe

Drake And 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage are joining forces for the collaborative album Her Loss, which is slated for release on Friday (Oct. 28). News of the project was announced via the release of the music video for the newly-formed duo’s chart-topping single, “Jimmy Crooks.” Midway through the clip, the album’s existence is teased during a scene in which 21 and Drizzy are seen standing in front of a set of screens revealing its title and release date. Released on June 17 as part of Drake’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, “Jimmy Cooks” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking...
Vibe

Beyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award Nominations

Details surrounding the 2022 Soul Train Awards have been announced by BET. Hosted by actor-comedian Deon Cole, the esteemed celebration of R&B and soul music will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York ConcertChris Brown Falls "Under The Influence" In New VideoStevie Wonder Sings Ari Lennox's Praises, Asks About Her Love Life “Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true,” said the Grown-ish star, 50, in a statement. “I grew up watching ‘Soul Train’ and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg And DJ Drama’s Collab Project ‘I Still Got It’ Coming This Week

Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama are gearing up for the release of their collaborative Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Still Got It, which will be available this Thursday (Oct. 20). The Long Beach rapper shared the project’s cover art on Monday (Oct. 17) via Instagram, showing a film reel with various headshots, a microphone, a dog, palm trees, and a lowrider. “C. Day music for the fans,” the 50-year-old wrote in the caption. “I. Still got it. @djdrama @deathrowrecords 10/20/22.” I Still Got It is an apt title for this project, as it precedes Snoop’s collaborative album with Dr. Dre entitled Missionary....
Vibe

Vibe

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy