Las Cruces, NM

Who won the Sun-News Week 9 Prep Football Hero Poll?

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
Las Cruces quarterback Gunnar Guardiola won the Week 9 Las Cruces Sun-News Prep Football Hero Poll.

Guardiola received 427 of the 860 (49.65 percent) of the votes this week.

Guardiola became the first freshman quarterback to ever start for head coach Mark Lopez in his 26 seasons at Las Cruces High. Guardiola was 11-16 for 171 yards and one touchdown in his first career start.

Mayfield linebackerBobby Hererra finished second and Centennial running back Mikah Gutierrez was third.

Please vote in the Week 10 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.

Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

