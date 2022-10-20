ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Geiger' Comic Series Getting TV Adaptation By Justin Simien, Geoff Johns & Paramount Television

By Rosy Cordero
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Image Comics ‘ bestselling series Geiger , created by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, will be adapted for TV by Justin Simien alongside Johns for Paramount Television Studios .

Set in the year 2050, Geiger centers around a radioactive family man named Tariq Geiger who spends his days and nights doing anything he must to protect the fallout shelter housing his family. When Geiger fights off a group of violent scavengers, he faces the wrath of the criminal empire they are connected to.

Johns will write the pilot, serve as showrunner, and executive produce alongside Jamie Iracleanos for Mad Ghost, and Frank. The project is also executive produced by Kyle Laursen, and Simien, who recently signed a three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios, via Simien’s Culture Machine production company.

Johns and Frank recently collaborated on the launch of Junkyard Joe , a Geiger spinoff about a heroic robot soldier.

Culture Machine is a production company dedicated to inclusive content bolstering marginalized voices poised to disrupt, activate and electrify popular culture. They produced all four seasons of Simien’s  Netflix series, Dear White People , adapted from his own feature film. Additionally, Culture Machine is producing the Flashdance series reboot for Paramount+  with Simien set to adapt and direct. Their slate also includes Plan A from writer Steven J. Kung for Starz and Lionsgate Television.

Johns and Frank are repped by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al; WME also reps Johns. Simien is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Del Shaw Moonves.

