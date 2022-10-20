ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Wall couple charged with child endangerment in suspected opioid overdose

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSCTc_0igmSaZ700

WALL TOWNSHIP –Two parents of a toddler, who survived an overdose on suspected opioids in their family home in Wall Township, were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday.

The Wall Township parents, Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were charged with one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s press release.

The toddler, nearly two years of age, was found unresponsive by Wall Township Police Monday night, Oct. 18, at the 1100 block of 17th Avenue after receiving a call of a suspected overdose, according to the press release.

The report states that lifesaving efforts were already in progress when police arrived before the child was rushed to a local hospital, where she is alert and currently being monitored.

“The child is believed to have been playing with items that had been exposed to opioid narcotics,” according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

The couple being charged is currently held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution [MCCI] pending a detention hearing on October 24, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, Director of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau.

The case is a joint investigation with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Township Police Department. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose I. Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Wall Township Police Detective Ty Hughes at 732-449-4500, ext. 1191.

[more_nw_cs]

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore

KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEYPORT, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting

A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Manchester Police Investigating Attempted Luring Incident

The Manchester Police Department is investigating an attempted luring incident. On October 21, at approximately 2:40pm, the Manchester Township Police received a call reporting a possible luring attempt in the area of Northampton Blvd. and Monmouth Ave., located in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township. The caller said after her daughter exited the school bus, a white four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and made multiple gestures for the female to enter his vehicle. The operator was described as an Asian male in his 30’s wearing a black jacket. The female immediately ran into her residence and told her family. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving on Monmouth Ave. toward Champlain St.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
NJ.com

2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Two men face murder charges in N.J. shooting death

Two East Orange men were charged in a deadly Newark shooting, Essex County authorities said Friday. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, were charged with murdering Khalif Ligon on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. Both men face murder charges, the prosecutor said in...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County Prosecutor to handle investigation of state integrity officer arrested at Wildwood bar

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be handling the investigation of a New Jersey Office of Public Integrity and Accountability after she was arrested and charged for trespassing a North Wildwood bar last week. “The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the incident and the matter is under review.  In an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of a potential conflict, we have asked that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office conduct an independent review of the incident,” the Attorney General’s Office told Shore News Network when asked about the incident. This week, The post Ocean County Prosecutor to handle investigation of state integrity officer arrested at Wildwood bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy