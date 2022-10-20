Middle school students place in art and writing contest

POINT PLEASANT — Two Memorial Middle School students placed in the 2022 Gandhi Art and Writing Contest from the Association of Indians in America-South Jersey Chapter.

The students that placed were Sadie Bober, eighth-grader, who came in third place and Sherri Surenian, seventh-grader, who earned an honorable mention.

Both students were recognized for this achievement during the Monday, Oct. 17 Point Pleasant Board of Education meeting.

The theme for the 2022 contest was based on Gandhi’s quote, “Honest Disagreement is Often a Good Sign of Progress.”

Superintendent of Schools Adam Angelozzi said, “I am incredibly proud of Sherri and Sadie for putting in some thoughtful work around Gandhi’s quote.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.