BOE welcomes new voting member, two student members

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Board of Education welcomed a new member, Allison Kennedy, onto the board to fill a previously vacant seat, along with two non-voting student members from each respective township high school, at its Oct. 18 meeting.

Ms. Kennedy was selected in mid-September out of a pool of 10 applicants to replace Missy Parker, who had announced over the summer that she was resigning due to a relocation to Georgia. The term is through Dec. 31, 2023.

Ms. Kennedy was sworn in during the board’s executive session during Tuesday night’s meeting and introduced to the public by Board President Stephanie Wohlrab.

“I would like to welcome and congratulate Ally Kennedy to the board,” said Ms. Wohlrab. “We look forward to your contributions and unique voice on the Brick Board of Education.”

