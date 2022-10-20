Board denies plan for two new restaurants in Brick Town Plaza

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Zoning Board of Adjustment denied the proposal of two new restaurants to replace a closed bank at the Brick Town Plaza located off of Route 70 on Wednesday night.

The two restaurants proposed were Shake Shack, a “fast-casual” American food restaurant, and First Watch, a breakfast-and-lunch restaurant. They were set to replace a Santander bank, which has been closed and was also proposed to be demolished within the application.

The application presented at the Oct. 19 meeting was essentially an expansion of the previously approved application from the same applicant, Bricktown UE LLC, Urban Edge Properties, which called for the demolition of the bank and the addition of two restaurants whose tenants were unknown at the time.

The new application proposed would expand the 2020 application by 300 square feet, add a seasonal outdoor dining area, have signage and striping modifications and add a pick-up lane for the Shake Shack establishment.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

[sub_os]