Brick, NJ

NJ Student Learning Assessment results analyzed

By Addison Gallagher
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — A presentation was made at the Brick Township Board of Education meeting, in which the recent scores from the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment were analyzed to determine goals for the district’s future.

Alyce Anderson, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, led the presentation, citing that as per federal guidelines, the NJ Department of Education [NJDOE] requires its districts to report three test results: the NJ Student Learning Assessment [NJSLA], Dynamic Learning Map [DLM] and Assessing Comprehension & Communication in English State to State [ACCESS]. Reports for these assessments from September and October were now available for reporting and analysis.

“This administration of 2022 will become our baseline data,” said Ms. Anderson. “We knew that the pandemic caused learning loss, and this comparative data will show us in what areas we need to concentrate our resources.”

As a whole, Brick continues to perform “on par” with districts of similar size and demographics, according to Ms. Anderson. The pandemic, however, impacted the community, hitting some harder than others. In addition, S2 funding cuts increased class sizes which required a hybrid learning model, and the teacher and substitute shortage crisis, while subsiding, is still present.

Star News Group

