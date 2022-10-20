Read full article on original website
Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps with iOS 16.1 Live Activities support
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.1 to all users. The most important feature of this update is Live Activities support. With this function, it helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, right from your Lock Screen. Here’s a mega-list of iPhone apps already supporting Live Activities.
Amazon's Echo Show 5 Returns to Prime Day Price with Free Smart Bulb
Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is back on sale for just $35. Not only is this a $50 discount and a match for the all-time low set for the smart display during this month's fall Prime Day event, but you'll also score a free Sengled smart bulb (worth $15) with your purchase to get your smart home started. The deal is a part of Best Buy's Black Friday sale which is already underway and the bundle is similar to one of the most popular Prime Day deals we saw a couple of weeks ago. The $35 price tag is being matched at Amazon, though there's no extra freebie there.
Anker's First 3D Printer Is Up for Preorder and It's Already Impressed Me
After its successful Kickstarter campaign, Anker's first 3D printer, the M5, is available for preorder. We've spent some time with it and offer our first impressions here. Anker is a well-known brand from outside of the 3D printing community, which can help draw in new people. It's also significantly faster than a lot of 3D printers on the market.
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
Save Big on Refurb Ring Video Doorbells With Prices Starting at Just $30
Video doorbells are incredibly useful for home security. They allow you to see who's at your front door, no matter where you are in the world. We like Amazon's Ring video doorbells for a lot of the same reasons the product has become so popular all over the country: affordability, ease of use and easy setup.
OnePlus Nord N300 Budget Phone Launching in November for $228
OnePlus is launching its new budget 5G phone, the Nord N300, next week at T-Mobile and Metro starting from $228. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48-megapixel camera. It has 64GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 1TB.
Apple Hikes Prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple One Bundle -- First In Years
Apple on Monday said it's raising prices on its popular Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One bundle, marking the first major price increase in the US from the company in years. Apple Music is jumping by $1 for individuals to $11...
Holiday Travel: 11 Items to Add to Your Travel Checklist for a Smooth Trip
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're among the six out of 10 Americans planning to travel this fall, you'll have quite a bit to do before takeoff, from prepping your home for your absence to figuring out what to pack -- not to mention fitting it all into your suitcase.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphone Deal Knocks Them Back Down to All-Time Low at $80 Off
If you're serious about music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there. They're one of CNET's favorite full-size headphones on the market, high on our lists of best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Amazon, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and a match for the lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.
Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere In the World. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
The M2 MacBook Air Is the Ultimate Laptop Gift
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Over the years, I've often described Apple's MacBook Air as the most universally useful laptop you can get (or in this case, give). The latest version, now with Apple's new M2 chip inside, hits the fresh button in a lot of ways: new colors, new design, better camera, slightly bigger screen. That means it can be either a major upgrade if you're replacing an older Air or a big step up if it's someone's first laptop or first "premium" laptop.
WhatsApp Services Restored Globally Following Widespread Outage
Meta-owned WhatsApp has restored its services globally following a disruption on Tuesday in which people were unable to send and receive messages or connect to the WhatsApp server. The outage affected a number of countries, including India, Singapore, the UK and the US. "We know people had trouble sending messages...
Huawei Teases Colorful New Flip Phone, Due to Launch in November
Huawei plans to launch a new Pocket S flip phone next week, continuing its clamshell-style foldable phone line that debuted last year with the P50 Pocket. The Beijing-based company posted a video on Monday, teasing a Nov. 2 launch date for the Huawei Pocket S as well as the available colors. It hints that the Pocket S will be available in six colors, with each letter of the the word "pocket" appearing in a different hue. That means we'll likely see the Pocket S available in black, pink, blue, yellow, white and green.
2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery
If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...
New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Focusing on Ghost Pokemon Coming Oct. 25
A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming Oct. 25, the official Pokemon Twitter account teased Monday. The video is scheduled to air on Pokemon's YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT and appears to be focused on ghost Pokemon found in the Paldea region, Scarlet and Violet's setting. Since each trailer for the games thus far has revealed at least one new Pokemon, we'll likely get a look at a new ghost Pokemon in Tuesday's trailer.
Don't Buy Distilled Water. Save Money and Make It Yourself in 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
The Days of Free Netflix Password Sharing Are Coming to an End
Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting early next year, it will start charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership. The company didn't specify the price of...
You Can Buy a Bigger TV Than You Think
If it's been a while since you last bought a TV, you might be surprised to learn that what's considered "big" has changed a lot. These days even 42 and 50 inches are barely considered "midsized." This is thanks to manufacturers being able to make larger screens more cheaply, and also 4K and 8K resolutions making huge TVs more usable. Ultraslim designs also mean that larger screens take up less space.
