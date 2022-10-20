If you're serious about music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there. They're one of CNET's favorite full-size headphones on the market, high on our lists of best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Amazon, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and a match for the lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

1 DAY AGO