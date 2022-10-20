Read full article on original website
All Dauphin County-owned bridges deemed to be in ‘good’ or ‘fair’ condition
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s no secret that Pennsylvania has a reputation for aging bridges that are not in great shape. However, things have seriously improved, especially in the Midstate. Approximately one third of bridges in Dauphin County were deemed “structurally deficient” 40 years ago.
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Berks County hit-and-run
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night in Berks County. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle driven by the suspect was traveling southbound on Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township. The vehicle struck the victim, who was on the right side of the road, around 10:30 p.m., according to PSP, and then continued south on Powder Mill Hollow Road without stopping.
PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
Harrisburg woman charged with threatening church patrons with firearm
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats. Troopers...
Pa. State System of Higher Education sees enrollment drop
(WHTM) — Shippensburg University says overall enrollment is down, but there is a silver lining. Enrollment of first-time students grew by seven percent, which they say it’s the largest increase in freshmen the system has seen in a long time. “This last weekend we had an open house....
Lancaster County man convicted of murder, arson
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was convicted of killing a man in 2019 after setting an apartment on fire and attempting to steal a car. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County.
CHS breaks ground for Harrisburg Early Childhood Education Center
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning officially broke ground in Harrisburg on Sunday, marking the beginning of construction for its second Early Childhood Education Center. The center will be free and will specifically cater to students under five years old who come from economically...
Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
Harrisburg to host Halloween events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash closed a York County road for several hours on Sunday. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road was closed for approximately six hours...
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
‘Bark for Life’ event held in Hummelstown
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Cancer Society held its Bark for Life event in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Sunday, Oct. 23. The day included a walk, vendors, activities, and games. The organization said it is a great way to spend time with your furry friends while also raising money to support cancer patients, their families as well as their caregivers.
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
Chambersburg woman fends off alleged burglar with bat; Police
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman fended off a man who allegedly broke into her Chambersburg apartment and indecently assaulted her, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Chambersburg Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Queen Street on the evening of Oct. 24 for a reported active burglary. The suspect described […]
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two military vehicles took place at Fort Indiantown Gap.
