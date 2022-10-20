Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
qcnews.com
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries...
qcnews.com
Electric company helps firefighters rescue lineworker stuck 45 feet in the air in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An electric company and multiple fire departments worked together to rescue a lineworker who was trapped roughly 45 feet in the air Friday. Authorities said on Friday, Oct. 21, a tree contractor had been working at an elevated position in a bucket truck...
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.
Charlotte Fire says cause of blaze at west Charlotte home can’t be determined
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters said they don’t know what started a blaze that tore through a home in west Charlotte Friday night. According to Charlotte Fire, it happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Morris Field Drive. No one was hurt, they said. Firefighters shared video of the flames, saying...
WCNC
4 injured in I-77 wreck, police say
Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte, officials said. The wreck remains under investigation.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, Two Injured After Driver Crashes Car Into Tree Along I-77 In Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Huntersville. Investigators say it happened just before 3:00 Saturday morning along I-77 Southbound, at the exit 25 off ramp. One person died at the scene, while MEDIC took two others to the hospital with...
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
qcnews.com
Police search for missing 73-year-old Charlotte man who may be ‘lost and confused’
Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 73-year-old man last seen at his home in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police search for missing 73-year-old Charlotte man …. Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 73-year-old man last seen at his home in south Charlotte,...
WBTV
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
qcnews.com
Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
86-year-old man found after being reported missing in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an 86-year-old man who was reported missing has been found. Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a red Kia Soul with a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
CMPD: Missing 61-year-old man found safe after being reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 61-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Saturday morning, police said Effart Effart was last seen leaving a Novant Health hospital on Hawthorne Lane near Uptown on foot. Just before 7:30 p.m., police announced that Effart had...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate After Drowning Call at NW Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several police cars could be seen outside a home in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard Thursday afternoon following a medical call for a drowning. Mecklenburg EMS was called shortly after 5 p.m. to the residence in the Polo Club at Mountain Island neighborhood, a gated community for adults over 55.
qcnews.com
Vehicle accident knocks out power to 1K+ in Druid Hills community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accident knocked out power to over 1,000 people in a north charlotte neighborhood Sunday morning, Duke Energy reported. 1,553 customers remained without power midday with power expected to be fully restored by 4 p.m. The cause of the outage was a vehicle...
Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in home disguised as smoke detectors, filming visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 50-year-old man is facing 11 counts of felony secret peeping after investigators said he used cameras disguised as smoke detectors to film unaware visitors, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a report on Sept. 26 from a Mooresville homeowner that they had discovered […]
WBTV
Person pulled from collapsed trench in Monroe
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue. Gaston County Schools employees are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting...
WBTV
One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said it was a residential incident. More...
