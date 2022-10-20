ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

qcnews.com

Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate After Drowning Call at NW Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several police cars could be seen outside a home in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard Thursday afternoon following a medical call for a drowning. Mecklenburg EMS was called shortly after 5 p.m. to the residence in the Polo Club at Mountain Island neighborhood, a gated community for adults over 55.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Vehicle accident knocks out power to 1K+ in Druid Hills community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accident knocked out power to over 1,000 people in a north charlotte neighborhood Sunday morning, Duke Energy reported. 1,553 customers remained without power midday with power expected to be fully restored by 4 p.m. The cause of the outage was a vehicle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in home disguised as smoke detectors, filming visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 50-year-old man is facing 11 counts of felony secret peeping after investigators said he used cameras disguised as smoke detectors to film unaware visitors, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a report on Sept. 26 from a Mooresville homeowner that they had discovered […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Person pulled from collapsed trench in Monroe

‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue. Gaston County Schools employees are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said it was a residential incident. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC

