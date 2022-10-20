Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
floridapolitics.com
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
Click10.com
Early voting in midterms begins without a glitch, officials expect a higher turnout later
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections started on a slow Monday without a glitch in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but experts and officials expect it to get busier later this month. Christina White, Miami-Dade’s supervisor of elections, described Monday as a “great”...
niceville.com
Florida women going to prison for role in alleged falsified medical study
FLORIDA — Two Florida medical study coordinators have been ordered to prison in connection with their part in an alleged scheme to falsify medical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal judge sentenced the two Florida women in...
Click10.com
Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting begins Monday. Voters can go to various locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to cast their ballots. Many people have already been voting through mail-in ballots. Voters have until Saturday, Oct. 29 to...
Click10.com
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor demands more oversight of Miami Seaquarium after fallout of USDA inspection report
MIAMI – More fallout after a new scathing USDA inspection report on the Miami Seaquarium, accusing staff of deliberately underfeeding dolphins, causing those dolphins to become aggressive with both trainers and members of the public. Now, Miami-Dade County is stepping up, saying more oversight is needed and is coming...
floridapolitics.com
Canvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah
'He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery.'. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio shared photos Monday of a canvasser who was attacked while supporting his and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaigns. Rubio said the attack took place Sunday evening in Hialeah and that the unidentified...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
floridapolitics.com
Forget the polls, left-leaning grassroots organization looking to turn out unlikely voters
LGBTQ advocacy group looks to turn around Broward County's historically low voter turnout. A Miami-based LGBTQ advocacy group is looking to harness Broward County’s demographic and Democratic might this election, focusing its ground game on a county that has typically lagged in voter turnout. Safeguarding American Values for Everyone...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County. Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the...
Click10.com
Victims’ of homophobic attack in South Beach ask judge to give 4 remorseful a ‘chance’
SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – It has been four years since a surveillance video showed when a group of four men beat up Rene Chalarca and Dimitri Lugonov and shouted homophobic slurs during the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade. On Monday, the attackers showed remorse. In turn, the victims, who...
‘I heard children screaming’: Florida neighbors seek answers after ‘inappropriate’ iguana shooting
Animal control officials in Florida are investigating after residents raised concerns about an incident where an iguana was shot repeatedly.
Click10.com
Hollywood honors 2 late police officers in the neighborhood they patrolled
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – City officials met on Monday to rename the neighborhood network center building in honor of two Hollywood Police Department officers. Officer Frankie M. Shivers died after she was shot while on duty on Sept. 5, 1982. Officer R.D. Sanders, the first black police officer in Hollywood, died in 1984, about a decade after he retired from more than two decades of service.
President Biden plans South Florida rally for Democrats one week before Election Day
President Joe Biden will headline a rally in South Florida for Democratic Party candidates on Nov. 1, one week before Election Day. It’s slated as a “get out the vote” rally, where the president will discuss the choice that voters face in the election, a Democratic National Committee official said. The DNC official didn’t have additional details on Saturday about precisely when and where the ...
cw34.com
Miami Federal Prison nurse charged with smuggling drug-laced documents to inmates
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Miami nurse has been accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband in the Federal Detention Center in Miami. 32-year-old Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, a licensed registered nurse who has worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons at FDC-Miami since February 2020, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday.
Coral Springs Says Water District Broke Law, ‘Misled’ Customers on Ballot Question
Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons at Wednesday’s commission meeting. “The President of Coral Springs Improvement District decided to falsely accuse me of violating a state law all because I dared to ask people to vote ‘Yes’ on the November 8th ballot…”. The Coral Springs Improvement District,...
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman charged with extortion
The former chairman of the Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing federal charges after federal authorities said he received kickback payments.
