North Lauderdale, FL

floridapolitics.com

‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win

Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Election Day is still a few weeks away, but early voting begins Monday. Voters can go to various locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to cast their ballots. Many people have already been voting through mail-in ballots. Voters have until Saturday, Oct. 29 to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Canvasser for Marco Rubio brutally attacked in Hialeah

'He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery.'. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio shared photos Monday of a canvasser who was attacked while supporting his and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaigns. Rubio said the attack took place Sunday evening in Hialeah and that the unidentified...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections

Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood honors 2 late police officers in the neighborhood they patrolled

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – City officials met on Monday to rename the neighborhood network center building in honor of two Hollywood Police Department officers. Officer Frankie M. Shivers died after she was shot while on duty on Sept. 5, 1982. Officer R.D. Sanders, the first black police officer in Hollywood, died in 1984, about a decade after he retired from more than two decades of service.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

President Biden plans South Florida rally for Democrats one week before Election Day

President Joe Biden will headline a rally in South Florida for Democratic Party candidates on Nov. 1, one week before Election Day. It’s slated as a “get out the vote” rally, where the president will discuss the choice that voters face in the election, a Democratic National Committee official said. The DNC official didn’t have additional details on Saturday about precisely when and where the ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
cw34.com

Miami Federal Prison nurse charged with smuggling drug-laced documents to inmates

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Miami nurse has been accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband in the Federal Detention Center in Miami. 32-year-old Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, a licensed registered nurse who has worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons at FDC-Miami since February 2020, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL

