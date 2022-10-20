ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Community honors life of Margaret Abbott 14 years after shooting death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 14 years since Margaret Abbott’s life was taken in Shreveport. Margaret had bipolar schizophrenia. Late at night on Nov. 23, 2008, she wandered away from her home and was shot five times. Ever since then, her family has been looking for answers and wondering who fired those shots.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies

A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport attorney pleads no contest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A plea of no contest has been entered by a Shreveport attorney who was accused of illegally accessing and disclosing confidential court documents while she was a candidate for a seat on a court bench. Trina “Trinh” Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

The Most Annoying Things People in Shreveport Say…

What’s something that only ANNOYING people around the Shreveport-Bossier area say? Reddit came up with 75 different phrases we hate to hear. If you use any of them consistently, you might be an “annoying person.” Here are a few highlights . . . What term or phrase for Shreveport would you add to this list??
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Calumet donates printers to Caddo schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School received color printers from Calumet Shreveport Tuesday. Calumet said in a release Monday that teachers at two Caddo schools were asked to make wish lists that the company could use to support them. Teachers at Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle school were gifted 25 color printers from their wish lists.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Former BCPD sergeant scheduled to plead to federal charge

SHREVEPORT, La. – With criminal charges mounting against him, a former Bossier City police sergeant is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday morning in federal court, according to a court entry filed Friday. B.J. Sanford Jr. is scheduled to plead to the most recent charge filed against him – wire...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on the 1500 block of Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Gilliam man IDd as pedestrian crash victim, SPD investigates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Gilliam man was fatally injured after he was hit by a truck in a north Shreveport parking lot early Friday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified 67-year-old Larry Williams of Adger Road in Gilliam as the victim. According to the coroner, Williams was struck...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
HALLSVILLE, TX
q973radio.com

Leslie Jordan’s Shreveport Connection

Leslie Jordan single handily got so many of us through the pandemic with his comedy and instagram videos, and those videos and his hilarious characters on “WILL AND GRACE” and “CALL ME KAT” will live on forever, and sadly the comedian and actor was killed in a crash on Monday at the age of 67 after suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving; but, did you know he spent time in Shreveport filming a series in the early 2000’s?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)

The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy