Patriots players were surprised that Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones against Bears
"I didn't know who was playing or who was starting." The Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Bears on Monday night provided more questions than answers in terms of the team’s starting quarterback situation. Mac Jones made his return from a three-game absence, starting the contest and leading the...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss his first game of the 2022 season on Sunday. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday that Wilson, who was initially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out versus the New York Jets, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night
After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. Jones was questionable coming into Monday, but had been pining to play for some time, Giardi...
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson suffered dislocated kneecap in loss to Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added Jackson will undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the extent of the knee damage he suffered during the dislocation. Chargers head coach...
Move The Sticks: Big Week 7 games, Packers & Bucs struggles, Sam Ehlinger named Colts' starter
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 7 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday, including looking at what's wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers. After, the group hit on two quarterbacks who returned from injury in Week 7. Following that, DJ and Bucky give insight into the two games they saw up close. Then, the trio react to the news of QB Sam Ehlinger being named the Colts' starter over Matt Ryan.
Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered torn ACL in win over Broncos
Breece Hall's promising rookie season is over after he suffered a torn ACL in the Jets' 16-9 win on Sunday over the Broncos, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Hall exited the Jets' Week 7 game in Denver due to the knee injury and was taken...
Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension
The Detroit Lions are making Jack Fox the league's highest-paid punter. Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the deal includes $7.5 million guaranteed. The team...
Jets head coach Robert Saleh says RB Breece Hall suffered potential ACL injury vs. Broncos
While the New York Jets improved to 5-2 on the season with a 16-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday, but they might have lost a key player for the rest of the season in the process. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that the initial...
Jets owner Woody Johnson on the team's 4-2 start: 'It's a symphony of effort'
Jets owner Woody Johnson was cautious, not wanting to let the good feeling overflow. In a conversation during the NFL's Fall League Meeting in New York last week, Johnson said a version of "it's early" several times. But yes, thanks in part to his shockingly 4-2 Jets, he can notice...
Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers
The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role. Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.
