Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 7 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday, including looking at what's wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers. After, the group hit on two quarterbacks who returned from injury in Week 7. Following that, DJ and Bucky give insight into the two games they saw up close. Then, the trio react to the news of QB Sam Ehlinger being named the Colts' starter over Matt Ryan.

10 HOURS AGO