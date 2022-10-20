ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MS

wcbi.com

West Point man faces charges in two different investigations

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations. 22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery. He remains in the Clay County Jail. Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early...
WEST POINT, MS
The Associated Press

Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light. The videos — one filmed in September and another this month — were posted on social media. They show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi, wearing a Halloween mask similar to the one in the “Scream” movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” Children can be seen bawling, cowering in fear and at times running from the masked employee. Another employee gives directions, singling out which children have acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces, the video showed.
HAMILTON, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
WREG

Former Mississippi daycare workers arrested after scaring children

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four former daycare workers in Monroe County have been charged with felony child abuse after scaring children at a facility. Video of the incident went viral on a social media site. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the charges against the former employees were filed by parents of the children […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
WAPT

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS

