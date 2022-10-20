Read full article on original website
West Point man faces charges in two different investigations
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations. 22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery. He remains in the Clay County Jail. Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early...
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light. The videos — one filmed in September and another this month — were posted on social media. They show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi, wearing a Halloween mask similar to the one in the “Scream” movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” Children can be seen bawling, cowering in fear and at times running from the masked employee. Another employee gives directions, singling out which children have acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces, the video showed.
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
VIDEO: Shots fired at a plant in Fulton.
Police Chief Brad Rogers says an employee fired into an empty area in a parking lot. No one was struck.
Police: Alabama woman charged with felony shoplifting, tried to hide $1,000 of merchandise from Mississippi store
An Alabama woman was arrested after she reportedly concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise while shopping at a Mississippi department store. On Oct. 17, Tupelo police arrested Latoya Jones, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to Belk at 1001 Barnes Crossing Road for a reported shoplifter. Officers contacted Belk...
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Woman arrested, accused of fraudulently acquiring and cashing $500,000 dollars in lottery winnings
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in lottery winnings. On Sept. 21, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at a convenience store at 1360 Barnes Crossing Road. Management advised that employee Jessica Parker, 40, of Tupelo, was suspected of...
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
Former Mississippi firefighter indicted on embezzlement charges
A former Mississippi firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge related to use of equipment for personal use. Clarence Parks, 45, an ex-training officer for the Starkville Fire Department was arrested in May. Recently, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury indicted Parks. He has been charged with felony embezzlement: fraud committed...
Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
