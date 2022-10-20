Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Ketchikan music fans flock to Juneau for Dude Mountain show
Jillian Pollock says she’d follow Dude Mountain to the ends of the earth. So far, that hasn’t been necessary. But Pollock did fly from Ketchikan to Juneau with a bunch of friends to catch their hometown band at the Crystal Saloon on Saturday night. “We’ve been talking about...
ktoo.org
A celebration of Filipino food in Juneau
October is Filipino American History Month. An event over the weekend in Juneau will celebrate Filipino food with several local chefs. “So all of my memories, there’s always food associated with them,” said chef Rachel Barril. “Filipino food is the cornerstone of Filipino culture. It’s how we gather for family celebrations, funerals, that kind of thing.”
ktoo.org
Oct. 21, 2022: Filcom celebrates Filipino American Heritage Month through food and film
October is Filipino American History Month and celebrations and conversations have been taking place throughout Juneau. This Saturday, FilCom and Friends of the Library have a special event taking place at the Filipino Community Hall including food, a film, and a panel discussion with some of the best chefs in Juneau.
kinyradio.com
Dimond Park Aquatic Center caps weekend open swims beginning today
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Weekend open swims at Dimond Park Aquatic Center will now be limited to 80 patrons at a time until further notice. The patron limit is due to Juneau Pools facing ongoing staffing shortages, and Juneau Pools is currently hiring. Dimond Park Aquatic Center hopes to return...
kinyradio.com
JAHC's Pumpkin Spice Market likely to become an annual event
Pumpkin spice vendor Juneau Woolies' skeleton holds their hand-dyed and hand-spun yarn. (Photos by Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The JAHC had their first Pumpkin Spice Market Saturday afternoon. The fall market was from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Traci Ferguson Hayes, Patron Services at the JAHC, said that...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Seaplanes to break ground on new Juneau Cargo Facility
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Seaplanes will break ground on a new cargo facility at the Juneau International Airport this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., at a brief ceremony at the building site, adjacent to the North Terminal. The groundbreaking event will be attended by Alaska Seaplanes and Juneau Airport...
kinyradio.com
Teal Street Center looking at 2023 opening
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Organizers of the new Teal Street Center, a planned hub for a variety of non-profits, are looking at an early 2023 opening. The Teal Street Center plans to serve Juneau and the surrounding Southeast region. The center will lease space to numerous partner organizations, creating a one-stop service location.
Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska
The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
Comments / 0