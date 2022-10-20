Read full article on original website
Albert Lea city council discusses wastewater treatment plant cost increase
(ABC 6 News) – City leaders in Albert Lea are telling lawmakers up at the state capitol to get their act together. Lack of action in St. Paul means the city could be stuck with a massive bill to replace the Albert Lea’s wastewater treatment plant. This project...
Rochester history authors book signing event
(ABC 6 News) – Three local authors held a book signing event at Peacock Books & Wildlife Books at the Galleria at University Square on Monday. The event featured authors Amy Jo Hahn, author of “Hidden History of Rochester, Minnesota,” Virginia Wright-Peterson, author of “Rochester: An Urban Biography,” and Dr. Paul Scanlan, author of “Rochester Stories: A Med City History.”
Switch Fitness coming to NW Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A new business focused on supporting women in their continued health is coming to Rochester. The all female fitness and wellness center, Switch Fitness, located at 6101 Rome Circle NW, is opening its doors on Monday, October 31. As part of the grand opening event...
Art Attack in Med City
(ABC 6 News) – Artists took to the Peace Plaza to share a number of unique pieces during the Art Attack Gallery. The art gallery included a display inside the Chateau Theater and a grafitti wall for everyone to part in. Organizers say they have been doing smaller events...
Impacts of incarcerated parents on children
(ABC 6 News) – A local group is on a mission to support children with incarcerated parents. A recent report found more than five million U.S. children have had at least one parent in prison at one time or another and nearly half of the people in state prisons in the U.S. are parents of minor children.
Wykoff clothing drive sees record turnout
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, people from Chatfield, to Stewartville, to Spring Valley had the chance to shop from mountains of clothing and household items. Everything was donated through the Wykoff United Methodist Church. What was once a small, free giveaway, is now almost too much to handle and spans over two days.
Emerald ash borer causing thousands in damage in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – It may be smaller than a penny, but is causing major damage in Albert Lea. Officials in Albert Lea say emerald ash borer will cost the city nearly 8 hundred thousand dollars over the next 20 years in treating and replacing ash trees. There are...
RPD reports three overdoses in one day
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to three separate overdoses Friday, Oct. 21, Capt. Casey Moilanen said. The 24-year-old man, 71-year-old man, and 31-year-old woman were each given Narcan, or Naloxone at their separate scenes and regained consciousness, Moilanen said. Rochester police suspect heroin use, with possible fentanyl...
Rochester home a complete loss after early Monday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southwest Rochester home is a complete loss after an early morning fire on Monday. The Rochester Fire Department was called to a home on the 2100 block of West Place Southwest at 12:40 a.m. By the time crews got to the scene, the fire had already spread throughout the whole house.
Rochester man receives 4 years probation after hit-and-run
(ABC 6 News) – Quinn Pribyl was sentenced to four years’ probation after injuring a Byron woman in a March hit-and-run crash. The Rochester man was also sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 3 days served, and received 59 hours of community service in lieu of a $590 fine.
30 Years Later: The Same Temperature Pattern
Earlier this week, Rochester almost broke the record for the coldest temperature on October 18th at Rochester International Airport (Tuesday morning). The record was 17°F, but we only managed to dip as low as 20°F. On Saturday, we hit 79°F at Rochester International Airport, where the record is 80°F, also set back in 1992. If you though the swing in temperatures this year was different. It isn’t even the biggest on record. We could also break a record Sunday. However, the record high for Sunday (77°F) was set back in 1963.
Pretrial scheduled for nurse accused of forging patient’s checks
(ABC 6 News) – A nurse accused of financially exploiting a senior in her care is scheduled for a pretrial Nov. 28 in Fillmore County Court. Pamela Denise Poppenhagen of Saint Charles is accused of four counts of check forgery and four charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Minneapolis man received 6 months jail, 10 years probation after 3rd-degree murder plea
(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to about 6 months of additional jail time, followed by 10 years’ probation in Fillmore County Court Monday, Oct. 24. Nelson Soro Augustino pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident.
Red Wing woman killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday
(ABC 6 News) – A Red Wing woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:12 p.m., Red Wing Police Department and Fire Department were called to the 400 Block of West Third Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When authorities arrived...
Pine Island vehicle fire being investigated as suspicious
(ABC 6 News) – A vehicle fire in Pine Island early Monday morning is being investigated as suspicious. According to the Pine Island Fire Department, at approximately 12:29 a.m., fire crews were called to the area at White Bridge Road NW and Hwy 52, near the Elk Run overpass, on a report of a vehicle fire.
Legendary Lourdes High School coach dies
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester coaching legend has died. According to the Minnesota State High School League, Myron Glass, 78, passed away over the weekend. Glass coached several sports at Lourdes High School from 1968 until he retired in 2014 including girls cross country for more than 40 years winning 6 state championships.
One arrested following police chase in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – One person has been arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Albert Lea Monday. 31-year-old Jose Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while impaired. Martinez, who has an active...
Fillmore County man taken to hospital after semi, pickup truck collision
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck and semi collision on Thursday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:37 p.m., a 2008 Ford F250 and a 2006 RMW semi were both traveling westbound on Hwy 16 when they collided at the intersection of Fillmore County Rd. 39 in Spring Valley Township.
UPDATE: Power restored after more than 3,000 RPU customers were without power Sunday night after storm
UPDATE: (Monday 9:29 a.m.) – Rochester Public Utilities said Monday that power should be back on to the more than 3,000 customers who lost power after Sunday night’s storms. RPU says that for anyone still without power to call 507-280-1500. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public...
Dover-Eyota relishes first home playoff game in years, look forward to rematch against Goodhue
(ABC 6 News) – The (5-3) Dover-Eyota Eagles will host the (4-4) Goodhue Wildcats in a 4 vs. 5 section football playoff matchup Tuesday night. The last time these two teams met, the Eagles prevailed 28-7 on October 14. ABC 6 sports reporter Richard Denson spoke with head coach Jon Hauswald about the rematch.
