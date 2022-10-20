Earlier this week, Rochester almost broke the record for the coldest temperature on October 18th at Rochester International Airport (Tuesday morning). The record was 17°F, but we only managed to dip as low as 20°F. On Saturday, we hit 79°F at Rochester International Airport, where the record is 80°F, also set back in 1992. If you though the swing in temperatures this year was different. It isn’t even the biggest on record. We could also break a record Sunday. However, the record high for Sunday (77°F) was set back in 1963.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO