Illinois State

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Encourages Local Governments to Apply for Thriving Communities Grants

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) encouraged local governments in Northwest and Central Illinois to apply for Thriving Communities program grants through the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This week, the Biden administration announced that $30 million would be made available for local projects. “Rebuilding our...
Western Illinois University Announces $100 Million Campaign

MACOMB/Moline, IL — The public phase of the Western Illinois University $100 million campaign, “For the W,” was announced at a special WIU Foundation event on Founders’ Day Sept. 23. “We are so excited to kick off Western Illinois University’s comprehensive campaign. WIU’s people – those...
