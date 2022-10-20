Read full article on original website
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Joins DC Women’s Bar Association for Silenced No More Panel
This week, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) joined Gretchen Carlson, journalist and founder of Lift Our Voices, activist Tanuja Gupta, a leading organizer of the Google Walkouts, and the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia for a panel focused on her Ending Forced Arbitration for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes For Additional Support for Ukraine, Afghan Refugees
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass a bipartisan Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded through December 16th and provide additional support to Ukrainian and Afghan refugees. The package also includes relief for Florida, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Alaska and other communities hit by natural disasters. “Ukraine is mounting...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Encourages Local Governments to Apply for Thriving Communities Grants
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) encouraged local governments in Northwest and Central Illinois to apply for Thriving Communities program grants through the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This week, the Biden administration announced that $30 million would be made available for local projects. “Rebuilding our...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Highlights New Cost Savings for Families in Northwest and Central Illinois
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced a new report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee that shows how the policies she has championed over the last two years will lower costs for working families in Northwest and Central Illinois. “Under President Biden, we’ve made historic investments in our families and...
Western Illinois University Announces $100 Million Campaign
MACOMB/Moline, IL — The public phase of the Western Illinois University $100 million campaign, “For the W,” was announced at a special WIU Foundation event on Founders’ Day Sept. 23. “We are so excited to kick off Western Illinois University’s comprehensive campaign. WIU’s people – those...
