Mayor Frey and city leaders tout first new government structure in 100 years in Minneapolis

Minneapolis leaders celebrating today the official approval of the city's new government structure. Mayor Jacob Frey saying it brings the city's structure in line with many of its contemporaries.

“This is the system that St. Paul has,” explains Frey. “The system that Duluth has. The system that Chicago, and New York and countless other cities have in the country have, in this executive mayor and legislative council form.”

The Strong Mayor System has been in place since voters approved the change last November, but these latest changes formally established the new four-person cabinet that oversees much of the city's daily functions.

Those all report to the Mayor, most notably the new Commissioner of Community Safety, Dr. Cedric Alexander.

It was fully approved by the City Council on Thursday.

Frey says there are still moving pieces for the new structure to be running all systems go, but he expects most of those kinks to be ironed out by years end.

“Over the last couple of years, as a city, we have dealt with a litany of crisis,” said Mayor Frey. “And, so rare do you get to pick your head up and celebrate some of the affirmative, offensive work that we’ve been able to do. I think this is the epitome of that work.”

Supporters have said this is an historic moment for the city as they try to deal with increasing crime and trust in city leadership, especially the police department. There are some opponents who have said it could have the opposite effect with no clear authority within City Hall.

Minneapolis is coming off of three very difficult years since the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. Public safety has been a major concern as the police department dealt with major attrition following the riots and protests in the killing of Floyd, and the effects of the pandemic.

The Minneapolis Police Department continues to be well below the level of staffing leaders say they need to properly protect the city . Frey has proposed a $3.3 billion budget for 2023 and 2024 and of that money, around $400 million is set aside for the Minneapolis Police Department. Both Frey and Alexander have said they need to hire hundreds of new police officers.

It is the role played by Alexander that creates the new structure within Minneapolis, and that has already been at work with Alexander taking the lead on questions about public safety. He recently came under fire for some interactions with citizens on Twitter . Alexander oversees police, fire, 9-1-1, and violence prevention programs in the city, and will report directly to Frey.

Meanwhile, Frey has chosen a candidate to take over as Minneapolis Police Chief. Former Newark Deputy Mayor Brian O'Hara is their choice and he is awaiting confirmation by the City Council.