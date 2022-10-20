ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Granit Xhaka is now becoming an Arsenal fan favourite and who could've imagined that?': Gunners legend Martin Keown hails matchwinner's zero-to-hero rise, insisting he's 'really important' and likely to get a new contract if they win a trophy

 4 days ago

Granit Xhaka continued his recent meteoric turnaround at Arsenal by scoring the winning goal against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday as the London outfit ran out 1-0 victors at the Emirates.

Victory ensured the Gunners safe passage through to the next round of the European tournament. They can guarantee a top spot group finish with a point in Holland next week.

Mikel Arteta made six changes to his side that earned a hard-fought Premier League victory over Leeds last time out, with the Spaniard keeping one eye on Sunday's trip to Southampton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CKjmO_0igmOaqv00
Granit Xhaka scored the game's only goal in Arsenal's 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNIFt_0igmOaqv00
Xhaka has been one of Arsenal's most consistent and impressive performers this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGGc0_0igmOaqv00
The Arsenal midfielder (right) again impressed in Thursday's Europa League home clash

Veteran midfielder Xhaka retained his place and repaid the trust shown in him by Arteta by excelling in both his defensive and attacking duties against a high-scoring PSV side.

Former Arsenal skipper and BT Sport pundit Martin Keown praised Xhaka's ability to adapt his game to suit the team's demands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYHjl_0igmOaqv00
Xhaka was praised for his ability to change his game for Arsenal

'In the early days he used to play box-to-box, but now it seems that it's best to have one sitting with another flying forward.

'We saw tonight he knows exactly when to go forward and gamble a little bit. He's just waiting for that opportunity. But the quality of the finish was outstanding. I know it's the first time off his right foot but the technique was really very good on it.

'He's going to enjoy that for some time. He's had a difficult period at the club but he's well over that now though.

'He's sitting there going "I'm just going to go a little bit more advanced here, we've got plenty of bodies behind me, and I'll just wait in acres of space" and it just comes on to him and he swings that right foot, never scored with it before in an Arsenal shirt and he's certainly made up for it there.

'He's just enjoying the moment, enjoying the momentum of the team. He's really important right now for Arsenal's success.'

Two seasons ago Arsenal fans would have laughed at the notion of offering the Swiss star another contract at the Emirates. Now there are some supporters fearing the 30-year-old could depart at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwTjr_0igmOaqv00
Former Gunners skipper Martin Keown insisted Xhaka is 'really important' to Arsenal's success
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSujl_0igmOaqv00
Xhaka scored his third goal of the season in Thursday's 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven

Keown labelled the contract situation as 'interesting' and admitted he wouldn't be surprised to see the combative midfielder leave at the end of the season.

'Interesting one. I think if they win a trophy he gets a new contract. Otherwise he may disappear out of the back door and bring somebody else in,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCqM2_0igmOaqv00
Xhaka has redeveloped his relationship with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (right)

'There's talk of him maybe going into coaching. I think he's definitely got the leadership skills that are there, it's whether or not it'll be at Arsenal.

'Arteta will encourage that and develop that. He thinks he's an important player in that group and he's showing it right now,' added Keown.

Daily Mail

Comments / 0

