Southampton, NY

PIX11

Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Glenn S. Cuyjet of Sag Harbor and the Shinnecock Territory Had a Life Grounded in the East End

Glenn S. Cuyjet saw the light in people, but it was his own light that drew people to him, both for help in his work as a psychotherapist and for... more. Ten days ago, the trustees and I received a letter from Save Sag Harbor telling us they were bringing a lawsuit to kill the village’s affordable housing initiative [“Sag Harbor Taken to Court Over Potter Affordable Housing Proposal,” 27east.com, October 14]. To say this came as a shock and a disappointment is the understatement of the year. After all the work we put into this effort, the news made us both sad and angry. Save Sag Harbor is a tax-exempt organization that claims its mission is to protect the quality of life in our village. They have been joined in ... by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Neil Ruxton Gross of Sagaponack Dies October 18

Neil Ruxton Gross (beloved husband of Jennifer Barrett), 58, of Sagaponack, New York, and Saddle River, New Jersey, passed away by his wife’s side on October 18, 2022 at home... more. Wednesday night’s match between host Southampton and Greenport/Southold field hockey had a lot more implications ... 21 Oct...
SAGAPONACK, NY
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
27east.com

Paul Victor Kneski of Westhampton Dies October 21

Paul Victor Kneski of Westhampton died at his home on October 21 with family present. He was 94. He was born on February 16, 1928, in Westhampton to parents John... more. I have known Bridget Fleming since her days as a Southampton Town councilwoman. I have seen her work to get fair and honest results from town government. She approaches any issue one may bring to her as a doctor would. She listens and waits to hear the entire issue. She then asks questions to make sure she understands completely. She poses questions from every possible frame of reference to be thorough. Only when she has fully “examined” the issue will she let one know what she will be able to do to help. The conversation is thoughtful and non-confrontational. Bridget ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford

Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
longisland.com

Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
ROCKY POINT, NY
Eyewitness News

Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

