Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days
RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
27east.com
Glenn S. Cuyjet of Sag Harbor and the Shinnecock Territory Had a Life Grounded in the East End
Glenn S. Cuyjet saw the light in people, but it was his own light that drew people to him, both for help in his work as a psychotherapist and for... more. Ten days ago, the trustees and I received a letter from Save Sag Harbor telling us they were bringing a lawsuit to kill the village’s affordable housing initiative [“Sag Harbor Taken to Court Over Potter Affordable Housing Proposal,” 27east.com, October 14]. To say this came as a shock and a disappointment is the understatement of the year. After all the work we put into this effort, the news made us both sad and angry. Save Sag Harbor is a tax-exempt organization that claims its mission is to protect the quality of life in our village. They have been joined in ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Neil Ruxton Gross of Sagaponack Dies October 18
Neil Ruxton Gross (beloved husband of Jennifer Barrett), 58, of Sagaponack, New York, and Saddle River, New Jersey, passed away by his wife’s side on October 18, 2022 at home... more. Wednesday night’s match between host Southampton and Greenport/Southold field hockey had a lot more implications ... 21 Oct...
Neighbor of missing 12-year-old LI girl has ‘seen more cars than usual’
RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — When PIX11 News visited the Suffolk County house where 12-year-old Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen, there were a lot of the trucks and cars parked out front and a large number of children’s bicycles stored in the backyard. But the woman who answered the door at the Pond Road home in […]
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
27east.com
Motorcycle Passenger in Critical Condition Following Amagansett Crash; Driver Charged With DWI
A motorcycle passenger is in critical condition after she was tossed from its rear seat on Friday night in Amagansett, according to East Hampton Town Police. Robert Chase Plachy, 31,... more. An attorney representing the family that rented a Noyac home where two sisters died in ... 19 Oct 2022...
27east.com
Paul Victor Kneski of Westhampton Dies October 21
Paul Victor Kneski of Westhampton died at his home on October 21 with family present. He was 94. He was born on February 16, 1928, in Westhampton to parents John... more. I have known Bridget Fleming since her days as a Southampton Town councilwoman. I have seen her work to get fair and honest results from town government. She approaches any issue one may bring to her as a doctor would. She listens and waits to hear the entire issue. She then asks questions to make sure she understands completely. She poses questions from every possible frame of reference to be thorough. Only when she has fully “examined” the issue will she let one know what she will be able to do to help. The conversation is thoughtful and non-confrontational. Bridget ... by Staff Writer.
NBC Connecticut
Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford
Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
longisland.com
Tragedy Avoided on the Southern State Parkway with Two Separate Wrong Way Drivers
The State Police responded to two separate calls for wrong way drivers last night and this morning, both on the Southern State Parkway in the area of exit 42, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Around 9:30 PM Troopers and Suffolk County Police responded to the Southern State Parkway and located...
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
Multiple threats to LI schools lead to arrest of boy, evacuation
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he threatened to “shoot teachers and students” at his Suffolk County middle school on social media on Monday – the same day a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a nearby high school.
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
Multi-Million-Dollar Andover Home Demolished By 3-Alarm Weekend Fire
A multi-million-dollar home in the Merrimack Valley was deemed a total loss after a 3-alarm fire tore through the structure over the weekend.Crews responded to the fire at 15 Somerset Drive in Andover around 12:13 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, Andover Fire Rescue Chief Michael Mansfield reports. #ANDO…
New Britain Herald
Man drove over victim multiple times in Southington parking lot: police
SOUTHINGTON – Police are investigating after they say a man was run over multiple times by a motorist in a local parking lot on Friday. Police on Monday said the suspect has been identified as Jason Feldblum, 49. According to police, Feldblum was driving a 2017 Honda Accord on...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
longisland.com
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
Eyewitness News
Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
