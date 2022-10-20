Paul Victor Kneski of Westhampton died at his home on October 21 with family present. He was 94. He was born on February 16, 1928, in Westhampton to parents John... more. I have known Bridget Fleming since her days as a Southampton Town councilwoman. I have seen her work to get fair and honest results from town government. She approaches any issue one may bring to her as a doctor would. She listens and waits to hear the entire issue. She then asks questions to make sure she understands completely. She poses questions from every possible frame of reference to be thorough. Only when she has fully “examined” the issue will she let one know what she will be able to do to help. The conversation is thoughtful and non-confrontational. Bridget ... by Staff Writer.

WESTHAMPTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO