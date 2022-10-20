ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

AZFamily

Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
MESA, AZ
Mother Jones

A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Baseball fans in California and Pennsylvania watching the playoffs last Saturday had to sit through commercial breaks that included racist, xenophobic ads filled with misleading and false claims. “You worked hard for what you have,” one of the ads says. “Followed the rules, paid your taxes, saved and sacrificed for your piece of the American Dream, and now it is being stolen for you, stolen from your family, stolen from your children. Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have erased our southern border, and they have released a record number of illegal immigrants into the United States, all at your expense. This giant flood of illegal immigration is draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals, and threatening your family.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Obama looks to boost Democrats in Arizona, Florida governor’s races

Former President Obama is lending his support to Katie Hobbs and Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominees for governor of Arizona and Florida, respectively. Obama said in a video posted on Hobbs’s Twitter page on Thursday that the Arizona secretary of state remained strong in ensuring every vote in the state was counted in elections and…
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona

Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project.  Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Election tabulation begins in Maricopa County with 168,000 mail-in ballots ready to be counted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department will begin counting mail-in ballots on Monday, with approximately 168,000 ballots ready for tabulation. “We are off to a great start for the November 2022 General Election,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a news release. “With 1.9 million early ballots mailed, 12 Vote Centers open, and more than 25,000 new or updated voter registration applications processed, we’re excited to begin tabulation of the ballots.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates

In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
ARIZONA STATE
azednews.com

2023’s Best Colleges in Arizona – WalletHub Study

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
