MSNBC
'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, to discuss his tight race against 2020 election denier, Mark Finchem. The former Maricopa Country recorder discusses the threats he faced during the 2020 election and the recent reports of voter intimidation facing early Arizona voters Oct. 24, 2022.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake outlines how she’d keep elections clean and fair
PHOENIX – The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission televised the gubernatorial event with Republican Kari Lake on Sunday and the candidate laid out her plan for how she believes elections will be kept clean and fair. Moderated by KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead, Lake was...
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
KTAR.com
Watch: CCEC Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake airs Sunday night
PHOENIX — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event with Republican Kari Lake is slated to be televised Sunday at 5 p.m. KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the 30-minute interview with Lake, which will be broadcast by AZTV7 and streamed online.
A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Baseball fans in California and Pennsylvania watching the playoffs last Saturday had to sit through commercial breaks that included racist, xenophobic ads filled with misleading and false claims. “You worked hard for what you have,” one of the ads says. “Followed the rules, paid your taxes, saved and sacrificed for your piece of the American Dream, and now it is being stolen for you, stolen from your family, stolen from your children. Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have erased our southern border, and they have released a record number of illegal immigrants into the United States, all at your expense. This giant flood of illegal immigration is draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals, and threatening your family.”
Obama looks to boost Democrats in Arizona, Florida governor’s races
Former President Obama is lending his support to Katie Hobbs and Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominees for governor of Arizona and Florida, respectively. Obama said in a video posted on Hobbs’s Twitter page on Thursday that the Arizona secretary of state remained strong in ensuring every vote in the state was counted in elections and…
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona
Election denial. Ballot initiatives that would make voting more difficult. Extremist groups watching ballot drop boxes. Efforts to derail election certification processes. These are some of the most worrying threats to democracy in Arizona listed in a new report by the Defend Democracy Project. Among the seven states the project profiled, Arizona was at the […] The post Threats to democracy are the ‘most comprehensive’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
AZFamily
Election tabulation begins in Maricopa County with 168,000 mail-in ballots ready to be counted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department will begin counting mail-in ballots on Monday, with approximately 168,000 ballots ready for tabulation. “We are off to a great start for the November 2022 General Election,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a news release. “With 1.9 million early ballots mailed, 12 Vote Centers open, and more than 25,000 new or updated voter registration applications processed, we’re excited to begin tabulation of the ballots.”
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Chairman Halts School Vaccine Mandates
In response to the CDC adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of recommended vaccines for children, paving the way for a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids in public schools and public universities, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. The CDC, in a politicized fashion, has added...
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff says it’s ‘absurd’ voters can’t drop off ballots without being harassed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone spoke on the topic of election security Monday afternoon, following reports of possible voter intimidation over the past several days. “If your intentions are to draw focus on who you are and what you’re doing and try to passively intimidate others...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona AG Brnovich Works to Protect Children From Unlawful COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep the COVID-19 vaccine off the list of childhood immunizations and out of the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC). “Every month, it seems that we hear more revealing details about COVID-19 and strong critiques...
kxel.com
Wave of new Americans could play key role in Arizona midterm election
(PHOENIX) — As Yesenia Cruz-Bejarano emerged from the Moose Lodge, an early voting location in South Phoenix, tears streamed down her face even as she smiled brightly with joy. “I’ve been here for so long, you know, more than half of my life. So, I feel so proud,” said...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
azednews.com
2023’s Best Colleges in Arizona – WalletHub Study
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
AZFamily
Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
ABC 15 News
Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
Girl Scouts Beyond Bars program returns
2.7 million children across the U.S. have parents who are incarcerated. Arizona leads the Western states with more than 175,000 Arizona children with a parent in jail or prison.
