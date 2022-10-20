Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Big Birdie Ball Tournament turns downtown Clarksville into 9-hole course
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Golfers turned downtown into a nine-hole course during the Big Birdie Ball Tournament this weekend. For a putting fee, teams got downtown-safe equipment and a course to navigate through the city, as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was the fifth annual...
clarksvillenow.com
Vern Barbara Terrell
Vernon Barbara Terrell, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Former APSU grad student discovers new flowering vine species through scientific gardening
CLARKSVILLE, TN – While working as a graduate research assistant with Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology and the Southeastern Grasslands Institute, Thomas Murphy identified four new species of clematis and one species that had been forgotten for more than a century. He did this through a form of scientific gardening in conjunction with observations of herbarium specimens, field work and collaborations with Jesse Harris from the University of Colorado – Boulder who provided DNA analysis.
clarksvillenow.com
Van Allison
Van Allison, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pat Allison and Geoffrey Sikes officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Pauline West
Pauline Ann West, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Tay Joslin officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban
With profound sadness we announce that our beloved Grammy, mom, friend to all who met her, Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban, 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away unexpectedly at Tennova Medical Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, due to complications from Sepsis. She was surrounded by many loved ones who had an extremely hard time saying goodbye.
clarksvillenow.com
Ghost stories of Clarksville: Hauntings and harrowing stories from local legends
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLENOW) – With its rich history in farming, the river trade and the Civil War, Clarksville has its fair share of ghost stories and alleged hauntings. Here are a few that have spooked people in our area for the last hundred years or so. Woodward Library at...
clarksvillenow.com
James Collier
James Hervey Collier, Jr., 87, of Clarksville, TN, completed his earthly journey on October 22, 2022. Devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a man of strong faith, he was known to his loved ones by many names: Jimmy, Daddy, Papa Bear, Jim-Bo Beep, and man with the heart full of love and pockets full of chewing gum.
clarksvillenow.com
Larry Jochimsen
Larry Jochimsen, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
clarksvillenow.com
Denica Alicia Adams
A Celebration of Life service for Denica Alicia Gross Adams, 39, of Clarksville, will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Denica passed away on October 22, 2022. She was born...
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
clarksvillenow.com
Jozef Alter
A Celebration of Life service for SGM Jozef Antoni Alter, ARMY (Ret), age 62, of Oak Grove, KY, will be Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Jozef was born on November 11,...
clarksvillenow.com
Darnell Black
Stayton Darnell Black, age 74, of Cunningham, TN passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held 7 p.m. Sunday following.
whopam.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
George Strait returns to Nashville on July 29
George Strait is returning to Nashville! Strait recently announced six stadium shows across the country, with a July 29 date at Nissan Stadium.
clarksvillenow.com
Joan Dale Day
Joan Dale Day, age 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 21, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1956, to Samuel and Barbara Bradford. Joan enjoyed time with her family, watching TV, scrolling through Facebook, and loving on her dogs and cats. In addition to her parents, Joan...
Comments / 0