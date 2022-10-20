Penguin with foot condition is walking again after New England Aquarium provides special footwear

A 24-year-old African penguin is up and walking again after more than two years of receiving specialized care for a foot condition at the New England Aquarium.

The penguin, also known as “Beach Donkey”, was diagnosed in the summer of 2020 by Animal Care staff at New England Aquarium, with pododermatitis, also known as bumblefoot, due to large calluses that had developed on her feet.

“Pododermatitis is a common condition that affects both wild penguins as well as those in human care and may be associated with numerous factors, including body weight, activity level, age, environment, and genetics,” according to Aquarium officials. “If left untreated, the condition can lead to infection of the bone.”

The Aquarium’s team of veterinarians and aquarists immediately began developing a multi-faceted treatment plan for Beach Donkey that includes medications, surgical procedures, hands-on foot treatments, and the use of custom-made footwear.

As Beach Donkey grew accustomed to her shoes and received multiple treatments, she was able to undergo another foot surgery.

“The procedure involved a bandaging process over the course of several weeks that incorporated her shoes and allowed her feet to heal well enough to handle hard surfaces. Since then, her condition has improved significantly,” said Aquarium officials. “She is now considered healed from bumblefoot, and Animal Care staff will continue with preventative care measures.”

African penguins are an endangered species and on top of that Beach Donkey, at age 24, is one of many penguins at the New England Aquarium who have far exceeded their life expectancy of 10 to 15 years in the wild.

Because of penguins’ low life expectancy, the Aquarium makes sure to give extra attention to birds’ well-being and healthcare throughout their lives.

