ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ Board of Education Proposal Would Leave Public Schools Open During Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur; Force Students to Attend School | Yoel Ackerman

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
essexnewsdaily.com

More than four decades in the East Orange School District

EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
EAST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office discuss bias conduct with students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark

NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre last week discussed bias conduct with the students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark. The MCPO routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open

The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey City Waffle Joint Expanding

They're not waffling on this decision. A Jersey City waffle restaurant is opening a second location. The Belgian Plate by Waffle It & Co. is heading to Hamilton Park on Pavonia Avenue. The flagship location is at District Kitchen in the Harborside. The French-inspired eatery has sandwiches, soups, waffles and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy