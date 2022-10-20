NJ Board of Education Proposal Would Leave Public Schools Open During Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur; Force Students to Attend School | Yoel Ackerman

Read full article on original website
West Orange police’s CSU visits Kelly Elementary for School Violence Awareness Week
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange Police Department’s Community Services Unit visited Kelly Elementary School on Oct. 19 to recognize School Violence Awareness Week. Officers Brad Squires, Bret Wagner and Frank Romayo spent time with students outdoors to play and get to know one another.
More than four decades in the East Orange School District
EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office discuss bias conduct with students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark
NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre last week discussed bias conduct with the students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark. The MCPO routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
Highland Park home receives makeover into 3-family home thanks to affordable housing program
The affordable housing program was launched by Reformed Church of Highland Park.
First Edison mayor of South-Asian descent, Sam Joshi, joins News 12 to celebrate Diwali
The first Edison mayor of South-Asian descent, Sam Joshi, joins News 12 to celebrate Diwali.
Lore retires, leaving lasting legacy in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Health and Human Services Director Karen Lore has retired after 34 years of township service. Born in Jersey City, Lore attended Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington and received her Bachelor of Arts from Kean University. Her master’s degree in social work is from Rutgers University. It was while working at a mental health outpatient facility in East Orange that she read a help-wanted ad for a Bloomfield social service specialist. She applied.
New Jersey’s First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark’s South Ward
A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. If...
NJ man with dementia missing for days after leaving Union County nursing home
PLAINFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jerome White, 64, walked out of the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace senior care facility in Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 22., at approximately 8 p.m and has not been seen or heard from since. He is...
100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open
The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
Newark, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Newark. The Columbia High School volleyball team will have a game with East Side High School on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Thomas Edison Energy Smart Charter School volleyball team will have a game with St. Benedict's Prep on October 24, 2022, 13:00:00.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announces upcoming DWI checkpoint in Chester Township
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County authorities will be conducting a driving while intoxicated checkpoint at the end of October in Chester Township. Law enforcement personnel from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Chester Township Police Department will be conducting the checkpoint at a not-to-be-disclosed location.
NJ police net 41 fugitives, including 5 accused of murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
Jersey City Waffle Joint Expanding
They're not waffling on this decision. A Jersey City waffle restaurant is opening a second location. The Belgian Plate by Waffle It & Co. is heading to Hamilton Park on Pavonia Avenue. The flagship location is at District Kitchen in the Harborside. The French-inspired eatery has sandwiches, soups, waffles and...
