Kane Wommack admits this past weekend wasn’t the most enjoyable of his life. A 10-6 home loss in a rivalry game that knocked South Alabama out of first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division will do that to a coach. The Jaguars (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) fell to Troy on Thursday night, meaning they had an extra two days to stew over the defeat before beginning preparation for a trip to Arkansas State (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO