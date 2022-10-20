ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Alabama ‘itching to get back’ on field after loss to Troy

Kane Wommack admits this past weekend wasn’t the most enjoyable of his life. A 10-6 home loss in a rivalry game that knocked South Alabama out of first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division will do that to a coach. The Jaguars (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) fell to Troy on Thursday night, meaning they had an extra two days to stew over the defeat before beginning preparation for a trip to Arkansas State (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama football players to sign autographs in Huntsville

A handful of current and former Alabama football players will be signing autographs this weekend in Huntsville. The roster of players includes former stars such as David Palmer and Antonio Langham as well as current defensive star Will Anderson, projected to be among the top picks in next year’s NFL draft. The event is hosted by GT Sports Marketing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama car pursuit ends in airborne crash

A high-speed pursuit over the weekend resulted in an airborne car crash after the suspect hit a levee in Geneva, according to WDHN. The car chase was initiated in Florala, Ala. where the driver took the car through several residential yards and continued onto State Highway 52 eastbound. The chase...
GENEVA, AL
Montgomery Chick-fil-A to move location

A Montgomery Chick-fil-A will be heading to a new location soon. WSFA is reporting the restaurant currently in Promenade shopping center will eventually be located at 2520 Eastern Blvd. The eatery will be taking over a former Wells Fargo branch, as its current location generally sees traffic congestion. The station...
Atmore man caught in burglary attempt on game cameras

Jackson Stallworth, 63, of Atmore was arrested during a burglary in progress on Oct. 17 after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to the Atmore police department. Prior to the arrest, officers were notified that Stallworth was blacked out in his vehicle in an adjacent cotton field,...
ATMORE, AL
A new restaurant on the horizon

Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
MOBILE, AL
Goodbye foreign MoonPie ban and 2-pound trinkets? Daphne looks to clean up ordinance regulating Mardi Gras throws

More than 19 years ago, the Daphne City Council wrote up new rules prohibiting “foreign-made” MoonPies from being tossed by revelers off a Mardi Gras float. Daphne city leaders, in 2003, had no idea what a foreign MoonPie was at the time. Executives at the Chattanooga Bakery – the Tennessee-based company where MoonPies are made – were left “roaring” over the false notion that international MoonPies existed, according to Press-Register archives.
DAPHNE, AL
