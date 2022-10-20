ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Deadline

Lewis Hamilton Launches Film & TV Company Dawn Apollo Films: Seven-Time F1 Champ Talks Ambition, Life After Racing, His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Regret & The Advice He Got From Jeffrey Katzenberg & George Lucas

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton is launching film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films. The seven-time Formula One champion, who holds the record for most F1 wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, sat down with us to discuss plans for the company, the important role film has played in his life and the role it could play for him after retirement. The Mercedes star has set up the firm in partnership with his manager, Copper CEO Penni Thow.  Already on the slate are two anticipated projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt; and a feature documentary on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy