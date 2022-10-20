Read full article on original website
UPS Reaffirms Its Outlook for 2022 as It Posts Mixed Quarterly Results
UPS reported revenue that fell below analyst expectations and earnings per share that beat them. United Parcel Service said declines came from its supply chain solutions division, which includes freight forwarding. The company reaffirmed its full year guidance of $102 billion in revenue and adjusted operating margin of 13.7%. United...
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After the Bell
Microsoft usually reports earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET. The software maker's earnings call will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft's price-to-earnings ratio is 25.63. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $2.30 in earnings per share this quarter, up from the same period ago. The estimates have moved down lately due to a decline in PC unit shipments and the stronger U.S. dollar.
Coca-Cola Raises Full-Year Outlook as Earnings Beat Expectations
Coca-Cola on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook for comparable earnings per share and organic revenue growth. Coke's organic revenue grew 16% in the third quarter, and its unit case volume rose 4%. The company also said it expects commodity prices to remain volatile in 2023. Coca-Cola on Tuesday raised its...
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with Nio (NIO), down 10.4%, XPeng (XPEV), losing 11.3% and Li Auto (LI), falling 10.3%.
Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales
Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
