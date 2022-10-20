Court Upholds Convictions for Man Who Murdered 2 Boston Doctors and Was Removed Twice from Court for Threatening the Prosecutor, Taunting Victims’ Relatives

Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
That’s the guy that should’ve been deported but wasn’t because the judge didn’t charge him to prison for bank robbery
Feral Dregs
4d ago
Awful ... this dude is a maniac..insane ..He actually needs to be in a padded cell.. he ain't right😖
Friendly Grandoit, one of ICE’s 10 most wanted, to be sentenced next month
UPDATE: A sentencing hearing for Friendly Grandoit has been rescheduled from Tuesday to Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., according to court records. A man listed on federal immigration authorities’ top 10 most wanted list is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston in November after law enforcement arrested and charged him with unauthorized re-entry into the United States.
25 Investigates: Pivotal decisions in Harmony Montgomery’s custody case before her murder
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Harmony was in and out of DCF foster homes in Massachusetts for four years until February 2019, when...
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Convicted of Killing 2 Doctors in South Boston Condo
BOSTON –The man who was found guilty of murdering two physicians in their South Boston apartment will spend the rest of his life behind bars. A murder conviction against Bampumim Teixeira was upheld by the Supreme Judicial Court. He was found guilty of killing both Dr. Richard Field and...
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
Officials to provide update on Harmony Montgomery murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Law enforcement officials plan to provide an update on Monday on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg are slated to speak at...
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester. According to the police, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, of Dorchester, was fatally shot in the area of 482 Geneva Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thistle-Kavanaugh was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
NECN
2 Men Arrested in 2021 Brockton Killing, DA Says
Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton, Massachusetts, over a year ago, prosecutors said Sunday. Jauwon Ambers was found shot in the head on Highland Terrace near Spring Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The 20-year-old from Brockton was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found Jasmine Burrell...
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Inmate charged in brutal attack on guard appears in court
WOBURN, Mass. — A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not...
Driver facing charges after elderly man hit and killed in Medford, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after hitting and killing a man who was walking in the roadway Sunday night, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the area of 330 Middlesex Avenue just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. An investigation shows the victim, a 77-year-old Malden man, was walking in the right travel lane when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta, according to law enforcement officials.
Stoneham teacher put on leave after allegations of misconduct surface
This isn't the first time the teacher has been investigated for misconduct. A Stoneham Middle School teacher has been put on leave following the discovery of “serious allegations of misconduct” that occurred in a different district, Superintendent David Ljungberg said in a statement Monday. Ljungberg said the teacher...
fallriverreporter.com
Drug trafficking investigation by officials throughout Massachusetts results in prison sentence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Martin Angomas, of Braintree, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Angomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
Boston man charged with armed robbery from Downtown Crossing DSW store
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing armed robbery charges after authorities say he stole sneakers from a DSW while holding a knife. Jason Johnson, 41, was arraigned Friday on one count of armed robbery at the Boston Municipal Court Central Division, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
