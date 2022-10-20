ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court Upholds Convictions for Man Who Murdered 2 Boston Doctors and Was Removed Twice from Court for Threatening the Prosecutor, Taunting Victims’ Relatives

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 10

Guest
4d ago

That’s the guy that should’ve been deported but wasn’t because the judge didn’t charge him to prison for bank robbery

Feral Dregs
4d ago

Awful ... this dude is a maniac..insane ..He actually needs to be in a padded cell.. he ain't right😖

