Market Fears: Is There Hope In Crypto?

Gone is the euphoria of earlier this year. Bitcoin BTC/USD over $40,000 and Ethereum ETH/USD over $3,000 seem like faint memories. BTC and ETH are now trading at less than half those values, and there does not seem to be a turnaround in sight. This has largely been fueled by...
State of Michigan Retirement System Doubles-Down On Tesla, Amazon Bets — Nearly Doubles Stake In This Telecom Stock

The State of Michigan Retirement System has hiked its stake in Tesla Inc. TSLA, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, while reducing its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. META. The fund provides pension services to public school employees, state employees, state police, judges and military retirement systems. What...
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?

Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
$2 Million Bet On FB Financial? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Juul Explores Possible Bailout With Investment From Its Top Investors

Altria Group Inc MO-backed Juul Labs Inc is reportedly in talks with top-notch investors, including Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani. They are considering putting money into the company to potentially stave off a bankruptcy filing. Messrs. Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors, and are...
Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q3 Earnings

Capital City Bank Group CCBG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $2.02...
Meta Platforms To $200? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On eBay

Jefferies cut the price target on Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $225 to $200. Meta shares rose 0.2% to $129.92 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut eBay Inc. EBAY price target from $37 to $33. eBay shares rose 0.1% to $38.73 in pre-market trading. Citigroup lowered Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC...
US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
Can This Company's Birth Control Patch Disrupt The Contraceptive Market?

From Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s EVFM Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive to Dare Bioscience Inc.’s DARE Ovaprene, an investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive, the market is never in short supply of birth control products. While the issue of birth control and abortion can be embroiled in continuous debates and controversies,...
Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 3.06% to $176.31. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $220.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The...
