For folks living in Dallas, the city’s Sanitation Department is making some changes. One is just a change of date; the other one you’ll probably not be so keen on. The change of pickup dates is to “optimize collection routes to improve efficiency of recycling and garbage collection.” The new collection schedule starts the week of Monday, December 5. While garbage and recycling will continue taking place one day a week, it will probably be a different day than you’re used to. To learn of how the new schedule effects your life … and it will … check the Sanitation Department Calendar.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO