Bill Gies
4d ago
it's easy. STOP building condos and MEGATILL HOUSES. Start building affordable apartments and houses.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parolee Who Killed 2 Dallas Hospital Workers Was Ther to Kill Girlfriend and Self, Allegedlyjustpene50Dallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
City Of Dallas Is Trash Talking With Changes For Future Pickups And Fee Increases
For folks living in Dallas, the city’s Sanitation Department is making some changes. One is just a change of date; the other one you’ll probably not be so keen on. The change of pickup dates is to “optimize collection routes to improve efficiency of recycling and garbage collection.” The new collection schedule starts the week of Monday, December 5. While garbage and recycling will continue taking place one day a week, it will probably be a different day than you’re used to. To learn of how the new schedule effects your life … and it will … check the Sanitation Department Calendar.
Free Tool-Sharing Programs Help Residents Keep Properties Up to Code
The economy may be shrinking, and while the grass may not always be greener on the other side, it still grows in residential neighborhoods. And if you can’t afford a lawn service or your own lawnmower, tall grass can easily put a dent in your budget if yu rack up a lot of code violations.
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson endorsed by three former Dallas mayors
Three former Dallas mayors known for their crime-fighting efforts have endorsed Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's re-election bid.
Dallas’ Obsession with Other Cities’ Restaurants Is Getting Embarrassing
Last week, one of my friends texted me that his favorite waiter at a top Dallas restaurant is moving to Austin. The waiter’s terse explanation: “Dallas doesn’t have it.”. Dallas, apparently, agrees. We’re only accelerating our reverence for the food and chefs of other cities, deepening our...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Family homelessness surges unlike anything seen before, city and community officials say
On a Saturday in mid-September, Juliet Venegas, 50, entered the Salvation Army family shelter on East Lancaster Avenue, looking for a place to stay with her two boys. There, she was given a cot in the shelter’s overflow room before moving to a dorm room. Venegas was then moved...
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unit
At a Methodist hospital in Dallas Texas yesterday morning, two nurses were shot and killed, reports say. The suspect was on parole and wearing an ankle bracelet, police said. Currently on parole.
Opinion: Creuzot Must Go: Time for a DA Who Will Do Their Job
Dallas is in the midst of one of the most alarming rises in crime occurring anywhere in the nation. Whether its thefts of cars or just their catalytic converters, or an outright scary rise in the number of murders, the crime wave in Dallas is here and its consequences are severe.
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund raises $7.5M from Sunflower Bank, makes first investment in East Dallas housing development
The Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund, launched by the city to expand affordable housing and economic development, has made its first project investment and closed its first investor, bringing new capital to Dallas communities. On Sept. 15, 2022, DHOF closed a $3.4 million investment to support construction of Kiva East, a...
Two East Dallas Asian Restaurants Face Closure
Two incredibly good and well cherished East Dallas Asian restaurants, Mai’s and Darkoo (formerly named Khao Noodle Shop) have lost their leases basically due to Covid after affects where they have since been behind on the respective leases. Although the restaurants are fighting to remain open, closing will make...
Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown
Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
Plano, Texas Ranked Best Place To Raise A Family In The U.S.
A new study ranked Plano as the best city to raise a family. From school districts to housing, the North Texas city has proved an excellent fit for residents. Only 30 minutes away from Dallas, Plano is home to almost 300,000 people. Storage Cafe ranked the city as the best place in the U.S. for families. The site looked at 100 of the most populated cities and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the cities based on several metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
Beto O’Rourke visiting Flower Mound polling place Monday
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for governor, will visit a polling place in Flower Mound on Monday, the first day of early voting. O’Rourke will visit 11 early voting polling places Monday and Tuesday around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as part of his statewide “Vote with Beto” drive to Get Out the Vote, according to a news release from his campaign. At 10:30 a.m., O’Rourke will visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
