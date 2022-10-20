ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. United fires General Manager and first Team Performance Director

By Andrew Oliveros
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FK0K1_0igmK0DI00

WASHINGTON D.C. (DC News Now) — D.C. United announced Wednesday they parted ways with General Manager and Head of Technical Recruitment and Analysis Lucy Rushton and First Team Performance Director Victor Lonchuk. This decision comes as the club is looking to reconstruct its soccer operations this off-season.

“The club’s on-field performance this season was unacceptable. We owe it to our supporters, our players, and our greater community to compete at a high-level. We are focused on bringing leadership that will work closely with Head Coach Wayne Rooney and our management team to build a squad that once again competes at the top echelon of Major League Soccer. In order to accomplish this and to evolve as a club, we felt it was necessary to make this decision and bring in new leadership.” D.C. United said in its press release.

The team announced it will be searching for its new General Manager and performance director immediately. Washington’s new General Manager will have a “broad responsibility” over the first team’s roster makeup, player recruitment, and talent identification. The team also noted what the new General Manager can expect at their fingertips when they come on board.

“The incoming General Manager will be entering an organization with key elements in place, including recent investments in the expansion of the technical staff, enhanced analytics and technology, the dramatic growth of the D.C. United Academy, and the opening of the state-of-the-art training facility and performance center in Leesburg, Virginia.” D.C. United said.

The Black-and-Red hit the field next in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Man hit by at least one car, killed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man died Saturday after at least one car hit him along part of Midcounty Highway. The Montgomery County Department of Police received a call that someone had been hit around 8:40 p.m. near Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road. When officers and members of Montgomery […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man dead after targeted shooting near Nats Park

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shots rang out in the streets near Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon. Police said that this targeted shooting left one man dead. Police responded to the report of the shooting on N Street Southeast around 1 p.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Getting to know: Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland Lt. Gov. Candidate (R)

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — This week on Capitol Review, Republican candidate for Maryland Lieutenant Governor Gordana Schifanelli talks to Tasmin Mahfuz about what motivated her to run, her partnership with Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox and if elected, what she hopes to achieve as the first female GOP Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. Watch the whole […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

10 best Amazon Beauty Haul deals worth shopping, from Drybar to Revlon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Making the most of Amazon’s Beauty Haul During the holiday rush, sometimes you can forget about taking care of yourself. Amazon is making sure that self-care remains a priority this holiday season. Today, the company kicks off its second annual Amazon Beauty Haul, a two-week-long […]
DC News Now

One injured in Fairfax County shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy