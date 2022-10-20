D.C. United fires General Manager and first Team Performance Director

WASHINGTON D.C. (DC News Now) — D.C. United announced Wednesday they parted ways with General Manager and Head of Technical Recruitment and Analysis Lucy Rushton and First Team Performance Director Victor Lonchuk. This decision comes as the club is looking to reconstruct its soccer operations this off-season.

“The club’s on-field performance this season was unacceptable. We owe it to our supporters, our players, and our greater community to compete at a high-level. We are focused on bringing leadership that will work closely with Head Coach Wayne Rooney and our management team to build a squad that once again competes at the top echelon of Major League Soccer. In order to accomplish this and to evolve as a club, we felt it was necessary to make this decision and bring in new leadership.” D.C. United said in its press release.

The team announced it will be searching for its new General Manager and performance director immediately. Washington’s new General Manager will have a “broad responsibility” over the first team’s roster makeup, player recruitment, and talent identification. The team also noted what the new General Manager can expect at their fingertips when they come on board.

“The incoming General Manager will be entering an organization with key elements in place, including recent investments in the expansion of the technical staff, enhanced analytics and technology, the dramatic growth of the D.C. United Academy, and the opening of the state-of-the-art training facility and performance center in Leesburg, Virginia.” D.C. United said.

The Black-and-Red hit the field next in 2023.

