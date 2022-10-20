Teen arrested at CK High with loaded gun

A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday morning for having a loaded handgun at Central Kitsap High School, according to a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Investigators’ preliminary investigation found the teen committed a robbery at the school and the 17-year-old does not attend the school.

The incident was reported at about 9:45 a.m. Central Kitsap School District informed staff of the incident through email.

The investigation is underway, and could result in addition charges beside robbery, said Sgt. Stanley Langlow.

No students or faculty were injured, the office reported.

