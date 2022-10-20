Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Binance Custody taps TRM Labs for regulatory compliance and risk management
“As an institutional custodian, our utmost priority is to provide secure and compliant services that our clients can trust. Utilizing TRM’s compliance and risk management solutions strengthens our suite of secure custody solutions to help clients safely participate in this rapidly growing digital economy.”. Binance Custody has deployed the...
financefeeds.com
Lemon.markets hires Markus Gunter to lead fintech into regulated brokerage
“He will spearhead our efforts to become a regulated brokerage provider. Learning from his wealth of experience and getting his hands on deck for building lemon.markets excites me a lot.”. Berlin-based fintech lemon.markets has appointed Markus Gunter as Managing Director to help develop and expand the firm’s brokerage operation, lemon.markets...
The Nevada Independent
Analyst: Gaming equipment providers still having supply chain concerns
The gaming industry has spent much of the figuring ways around supply chain disruptions. But the issue was still a talking point at the Global Gaming Expo. The post Analyst: Gaming equipment providers still having supply chain concerns appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
financefeeds.com
JPMorgan Chase hires ex-Celsius’ director of crypto regulatory policy
Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed Aaron Iovine, a former executive at bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. At Celsius, Iovine spent nearly seven months as head of policy and regulatory affairs before leaving his position in September. Prior to...
financefeeds.com
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!. B2Broker is pleased to introduce new prices for its key products, B2Core, MarksMan, and B2Trader. Our company has reduced the cost of its programs for all three components in order to make them more affordable to even more individuals as well as firms. This step demonstrates B2Broker’s dedication to offering top-quality software that fulfills the demands of brokers and traders throughout the world. On the behalf of the B2Brokers team, we would like to thank you for your support and cooperation.
financefeeds.com
FX deposits jump 12pct at Interactive Brokers in August
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has published its anticipated monthly report for August 2022, which covers data for FCMs that are registered as Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and those included as broker dealers that hold retail Forex obligations in the United States. The total assets belong to the...
financefeeds.com
CFTC bans Chad Henderson for improper allocation of trades made at introducing broker Prime
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has settled with Wisconsin-based introducing broker Prime Agricultural Investors, Inc. (Prime), and its Principal, Chad Henderson, after charges against them for improper allocation of customer trades. Prime has agreed to pay a $100,000 civil monetary penalty and Henderson will disburse $300,000 to settle the matter...
financefeeds.com
NY broker Firstrade offers cash bonus up to 1% for new accounts with deposits above $5,000
New York-based discount broker Firstrade Securities Inc., has announced a cash bonus award for new accounts funded with a deposit between $5,000 to $1,500,000. Firstrade, which was one of the first online brokerage firms to offer $0 commission, will offer $50 to $4,000 USD in cash bonuses to new customers joining the broker with a deposit from $5,000 upwards.
