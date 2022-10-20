Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Crypto: Fireblocks onboards FIS amid launch of Payments Engine for businesses
Fireblocks has launched Payments Engine, a suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to offer a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators. Payments Engine allows merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions in any jurisdiction. Checkout.com, which served as...
Unizen goes live with DEX Trade Aggregator v1
CeDeFi exchange Unizen is celebrating the launch of its Trade Aggregator, offering a great user experience, unmatched ease of use, and access to trade hundreds of tokens from leading blockchains and decentralized exchanges. With the release of the first iteration, Unizen Trade Aggregator v1 lays the foundation of its core...
CME Group taps CryptoQuant as official provider of on-chain data for Datamine platform
“Digital asset investment was considered dangerous speculation compared to other assets such as stocks, gold, or properties. This bias has formed as there was no reliable information in this industry, and investors were purchasing digital assets without a data-based analysis.”. CryptoQuant has become the official provider of on-chain data for...
Invast Global to acquire FCA-regulated GMO-Z.com Trade UK
Invast Global has announced it has plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK and turn it into the UK subsidiary of the Australian headquartered Prime of Prime broker. On the buying end of the deal is Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd., which will acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited from GMO Financial Holdings Inc., subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom.
BioConsortia Pipeline Recognized by S&P Global as Leading Source of Crop Science Innovation
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- BioConsortia, Inc. today announced the company has been nominated as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Crop Science Awards in the category of Best R&D Pipeline. The highly coveted awards, formerly known as the Agrow Awards, draw submissions from around the world highlighting the creativity and innovation permeating the industry. The nomination coincides with results from 2022 trials conducted in 20 states confirming superior product performance in the field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005682/en/ BioConsortia CEO Marcus Meadows-Smith thanks the team at S&P Global Commodity Insights...
Prime Trust returns $17 million to crypto lender Celsius
Fintech and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Prime Trust agreed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency to crypto lending platform Celsius. Those assets will be sent to a designated Celsius wallet until the court figures out about how the money should be distributed. In a filing with the U.S....
JPX launches website with ESG info on TSE listed companies
The I&D subsidiary of JPX has launched a new website called the “JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)” in collaboration with DATAZORA, a company that collects and disseminates a wide range of data on listed companies including their IR information. ,JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc....
TradeUp adds US fractional trading to help users build portfolios without costly expense ratios
“”We care greatly about the success of every investor who utilizes our online trading services, so we decided to expand our offerings to include fractional shares, which will open up the world of investing to people of all experience levels and budgets.”. TradeUP Securities, Inc., has expanded its online...
WadzPay taps Bosonic for crypto liquidity with no counterparty credit or settlement risk
The platform runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments. Blockchain payments company WadzPay has chosen Bosonic to support the delivery of a point-of-sale (POS) capability with integrated crypto conversion that leverages Bosonic’s global network of liquidity. Bosonic is a...
AJ Bell adds US stocks to mobile investing app Dodl
With Dodl, customers pay no trading fee for buying and selling shares, and will only pay for FX on overseas shares. AJ Bell has enhanced its commission-free mobile app Dodl with the launch of US share dealing, allowing customers to create more diverse portfolios, while ensuring the same simplicity and access to investing.
Parity appoints Björn Wagner as CEO as Gavin Wood becomes Chief Architect
Gavin Wood, longtime co-founder and chief executive officer of Parity, has announced he is stepping down from the role. Initially founded as EthCore in late 2015 by five Gavin Wood, Aeron Buchanan, TJ Saw, Ken Kappler and Jutta Steiner, the firm added Björn Wagner as a co-founder in 2016 and saw a few initial founders exiting.
