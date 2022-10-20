Read full article on original website
Binance secures CySEC license to operate in Cyprus
Binance has received approval from CySEC to operate as a crypto asset services provider, providing a regulatory stamp for the company’s digital assets and cryptocurrencies business in Cyprus and Europe. Binance Cyprus Limited has been granted Class 3 registration which allows the world’s largest crypto ecosystem to offer spot,...
NY broker Firstrade offers cash bonus up to 1% for new accounts with deposits above $5,000
New York-based discount broker Firstrade Securities Inc., has announced a cash bonus award for new accounts funded with a deposit between $5,000 to $1,500,000. Firstrade, which was one of the first online brokerage firms to offer $0 commission, will offer $50 to $4,000 USD in cash bonuses to new customers joining the broker with a deposit from $5,000 upwards.
Lemon.markets hires Markus Gunter to lead fintech into regulated brokerage
“He will spearhead our efforts to become a regulated brokerage provider. Learning from his wealth of experience and getting his hands on deck for building lemon.markets excites me a lot.”. Berlin-based fintech lemon.markets has appointed Markus Gunter as Managing Director to help develop and expand the firm’s brokerage operation, lemon.markets...
Binance Custody taps TRM Labs for regulatory compliance and risk management
“As an institutional custodian, our utmost priority is to provide secure and compliant services that our clients can trust. Utilizing TRM’s compliance and risk management solutions strengthens our suite of secure custody solutions to help clients safely participate in this rapidly growing digital economy.”. Binance Custody has deployed the...
JPMorgan Chase hires ex-Celsius’ director of crypto regulatory policy
Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed Aaron Iovine, a former executive at bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. At Celsius, Iovine spent nearly seven months as head of policy and regulatory affairs before leaving his position in September. Prior to...
Bloomberg adds Kaiko’s mono asset cryptocurrency price rates on Terminal and B-Pipe
“Clean and reliable crypto prices are essential to institutional investors and enterprises holding or trading digital assets, as they require independent and accurate tools to assess their custody.”. Bloomberg has integrated Kaiko’s mono asset cryptocurrency price rates on the Bloomberg Terminal and on its real-time market data feed, B-PIPE.
FX deposits jump 12pct at Interactive Brokers in August
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has published its anticipated monthly report for August 2022, which covers data for FCMs that are registered as Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and those included as broker dealers that hold retail Forex obligations in the United States. The total assets belong to the...
Philips to cut 5% of workforce as new CEO acts to counter falling sales
AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Philips' (PHG.AS) new CEO announced plans on Monday to cut around 4,000 jobs following falling sales and after a massive recall slashed around 70% off the Dutch medical equipment maker's market value in the past year.
France’s AMF says stock traders are leaving the market
A study conducted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) showed that the number of active retail investors in the stock market has declined by one third in Q3 2022. The eighth edition of the AMF’s Active Retail Investor Dashboard saw a lesser inflow of new private investors, taking the overall number of individuals with brokerage accounts to nearly half of its yearly peak over the last three months.
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!
Satisfy Your Trading Needs With B2Core, MarksMan, & B2Trader’s Brand-New Pricing Plans!. B2Broker is pleased to introduce new prices for its key products, B2Core, MarksMan, and B2Trader. Our company has reduced the cost of its programs for all three components in order to make them more affordable to even more individuals as well as firms. This step demonstrates B2Broker’s dedication to offering top-quality software that fulfills the demands of brokers and traders throughout the world. On the behalf of the B2Brokers team, we would like to thank you for your support and cooperation.
