Georgia deputies searching for inmate who escaped from work release over a week ago

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Troup County are looking for an inmate who didn’t return from his work release early last week.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zachariah Murray. He has has an active warrant for escape.

Authorities say Murray failed to return from his work release on Oct. 11.

Murray is facing charges of possession of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving, obstruction of an officer and probation violation.

If you have any information or know of Murray’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

