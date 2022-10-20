ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event

SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The 5th Annual CORNy Maze kicked off this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend some slashers were out for meet and greets. Trader's Village off 410 and Old Pearsall Rd. hosted their CORN-y Maze along with their all-day carnival rides this weekend. Visitors this weekend had an extra special chance to meet Andrew Bryniarski who played the Texas Chainsaw...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Warm, cloudy skies with some relatively fast winds

Sunday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies. Warm, humid, and breezy. South winds gusting 25-30mph. Highs in the middle 80s. A very mild night is on the way, with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 70s. Some light showers possible by morning. For Monday, a few light showers are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Storm threat moves East overnight, strong winds settle into area

SAN ANTONIO - This evening is warm, humid and breezy. Later tonight, a cold front will push into the area. This from will reach the San Antonio Metro area by 9-11pm. Along the front, thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat. Some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The SPC has placed portions of the area (San Antonio and points east) in a 'slight' risk of severe weather (level 2 of 5). The threat then quickly pushes eastward with the front overnight. Strong winds will move in behind the front, gusting to 40+ mph overnight and into early Tuesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tricks, no treats for woman's Halloween decorations

"I took it down cause I don't want my stuff gone anymore," says Norma Mercado, who is fed up with Halloween holiday. In the past week, her Halloween decorations have been snatched from her front porch, four times. Mercado loves to decorate the home she's lived in for four years...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing

SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Why your trash pickup schedule will change

Changes are coming to trash pickup for 80% of San Antonio residents. The change is due to inflation and enormous growth throughout the city, "we're still trying to do more that can reduce our expenses, and one of those things is to redesign our routes to make them more efficient," says David Newman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Sunny skies, ranging in the 80s, with some slight breeze

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southerly winds gusting to 25 mph. For Sunday, partly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs again in the upper 80s. Southerly winds continue to gust to 25 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Warm & humid ahead of a cold front late Monday into Tuesday. With this front, combined with moisture from what is now Hurricane Roslyn, rain chances will be greatest late Monday & early Tuesday. Overall, rain totals are likely to stay under an inch in all locations. Sunny, drier and slightly cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s midweek, with lows in the low to mid 50s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob

SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rising respiratory cases have health experts watching trends closely

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is encouraging the community to take safety measures to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures start to drop. The department says the flu vaccine is a good first step toward protecting yourself. Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the vaccine...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating after man found dead by highway

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after officials found a man’s body on Ih10 West bound at Culebra early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw a man’s body with massive trauma on the side of the highway. EMS tried providing lifesaving interventions, but unfortunately, the victim...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy