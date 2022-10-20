Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
How Crypto Trading Works: An Easy Guide to Understanding
Everything about crypto trading, explained in basic and simple terms. As cryptocurrencies are slowly, but surely, starting to take over the world, the market has gained immense popularity in recent years. Over the past decade, since the launch and introduction of Bitcoin in the market, its steep development and its value now surpassing that of gold, there has been an uproaring interest from consumers.
financefeeds.com
Prime Trust returns $17 million to crypto lender Celsius
Fintech and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Prime Trust agreed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency to crypto lending platform Celsius. Those assets will be sent to a designated Celsius wallet until the court figures out about how the money should be distributed. In a filing with the U.S....
financefeeds.com
Crypto investment flows show less bets on Bitcoin decline
As the price of bitcoin continues to consolidate around recent lows, investors trimmed their positions in funds designed to profit from further declines in the cryptocurrency. Investors redeemed a net $7.1 million from short bitcoin funds in the seven days through October 21, the crypto asset manager CoinShares wrote. On a month-to-date basis, assets under management (AUM) in these funds had hit an all-time high of $15 million, representing 10% of total AuM.
financefeeds.com
Moneybox taps DriveWealth to add fractional shares on wealth manager app
“Stocks & Shares ISA customers can now choose to buy shares in the way that best suits them, either regularly with weekly purchases, to help smooth out the effects of market volatility, or through one-off buys. They also have the option to build up their holding of a particular stock over time with fractional shares.”
financefeeds.com
Finalto pushes Finalto Trade to help brokers diversify amid MT4/MT5 iOS issues
Finalto is tapping the current sentiment among brokers amidst MetaTrader’s mobile issues and the need for trading platform diversification. Enter Finalto Trade, its “truly multi-asset trading platform both on web and mobile”. Finalto Trade is fully customisable platform that is offered as a white label solution for...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
financefeeds.com
Crypto: Fireblocks onboards FIS amid launch of Payments Engine for businesses
Fireblocks has launched Payments Engine, a suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to offer a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators. Payments Engine allows merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions in any jurisdiction. Checkout.com, which served as...
financefeeds.com
Fidelity’s crypto unit increases manpower with 100 new positions
Fidelity Digital Assets, the digital arm of Fidelity Investments, is set to increase its headcount by 25 percent to reinforce and meet the mounting demand of clients who continuously invest and trade in crypto assets 24/7. Currently having nearly 410 employees, Fidelity Digital is looking to hire people for the...
financefeeds.com
Robinhood dives deeper into crypto with addition of Aave and Tezos
Commission-free brokerage Robinhood Markets added two new crypto tokens, Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE), bringing its total line up to 19. The new offerings are high-flying DeFi tokens as demand has boomed and industry heavyweights continue to back decentralized finance. Aave, a decentralized lending protocol that lets users lend or...
financefeeds.com
WadzPay taps Bosonic for crypto liquidity with no counterparty credit or settlement risk
The platform runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement, and payments. Blockchain payments company WadzPay has chosen Bosonic to support the delivery of a point-of-sale (POS) capability with integrated crypto conversion that leverages Bosonic’s global network of liquidity. Bosonic is a...
financefeeds.com
Investmint prepares launch of signal-based DIY trading platform for retail investors
Investmint is intended to democratize science-based models and provide retail investors with a platform where they can manage their own money with the help of data-backed signals, active investing tools, and an active community. Investmint has raised $2 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners in order to...
financefeeds.com
US to tax all crypto transactions, including NFTs and stablecoins
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has once again updated its annual questions on cryptocurrency holdings and associated gains. Most notably, the authority tweaked the 2022 draft instructions for tax form 1040 to include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stablecoins, replacing the term “virtual currency” with “digital assets”.
financefeeds.com
AJ Bell adds US stocks to mobile investing app Dodl
With Dodl, customers pay no trading fee for buying and selling shares, and will only pay for FX on overseas shares. AJ Bell has enhanced its commission-free mobile app Dodl with the launch of US share dealing, allowing customers to create more diverse portfolios, while ensuring the same simplicity and access to investing.
financefeeds.com
TreasuryPay taps UST to optimize treasury and trade functions
The collaboration between the two firms provides an integrated AI platform with the necessary capabilities to ensure clients succeed in their key strategic objectives. TreasuryPay has tapped UST’s system integration capabilities in order to amplify and enhance the customer benefits offered by. its solutions of real-time data and intelligence.
financefeeds.com
Unizen goes live with DEX Trade Aggregator v1
CeDeFi exchange Unizen is celebrating the launch of its Trade Aggregator, offering a great user experience, unmatched ease of use, and access to trade hundreds of tokens from leading blockchains and decentralized exchanges. With the release of the first iteration, Unizen Trade Aggregator v1 lays the foundation of its core...
financefeeds.com
Invast Global to acquire FCA-regulated GMO-Z.com Trade UK
Invast Global has announced it has plans to acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK and turn it into the UK subsidiary of the Australian headquartered Prime of Prime broker. On the buying end of the deal is Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd., which will acquire GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited from GMO Financial Holdings Inc., subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom.
financefeeds.com
How will Sunak’s Victory affect GBP?
The British pound is trading in the horizontal channel between 1.0920 and 1.1470 as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned last week leaving the country’s future uncertain. The British pound is trading in the horizontal channel between 1.0920 and 1.1470 as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned last week leaving the country’s future uncertain.
financefeeds.com
Saxo appoints Marika Frederiksson to the BoD
Marika Frederiksson served as CFO of sustainable energy solutions provider Vestas. In April, Saxo Bank appointed Vestas chief executive Henrik Andersen as a member of the Board of Directors. Saxo Bank has announced Marika Frederiksson as a member of to the Board of Directors after a vote at an extraordinary...
financefeeds.com
ASIC sues BPS Financial for deceptive and unlicensed conduct in relation to Qoin
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has sued BPS Financial Pty Ltd for allegedly making false, misleading or deceptive representations and engaging in unlicensed conduct. At the center of the dispute is a non-cash payment facility involving a crypto-asset token called Qoin (the Qoin Facility). The complaint brought to the...
Comments / 0