ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com

Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Sees Bitcoin Tapping $100,000 ‘In A Matter Of Time,’ Says Bottom May Be In

Mike McGlone, a commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes the bottom may be in for Bitcoin and sees its price surging to $100,000 “in a matter of time.”. During an interview with Stansberry Research, Mike noted that Bitcoin is at its most significant discount “for a while,” adding that the current macroeconomic conditions had prepared the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap for a decent rise. According to him, the bear market was now mainstream, and it was hard for the Fed to be much more aggressive than it already was, with the world tilting towards recession.
techaiapp.com

Analysts Say an Onslaught of Fed Rate Hikes Could Spur a ‘Bond Market Flash Crash’ or ‘Blow up the Treasury’ – Economics Bitcoin News

The U.S. economy has been struggling with inflation running rampant and investors are eagerly waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the next federal funds rate hike next month. Harris Kupperman, the founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, believes the onslaught of Fed rate hikes could very well “blow up the Treasury.” Furthermore, amid the gloomy macro trends, the chief marketing officer at Fluid Finance, Jessica Walker, says the failing economy and floundering fiat currencies reveal the true benefits of cryptocurrencies.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why

Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
financefeeds.com

How Crypto Trading Works: An Easy Guide to Understanding

Everything about crypto trading, explained in basic and simple terms. As cryptocurrencies are slowly, but surely, starting to take over the world, the market has gained immense popularity in recent years. Over the past decade, since the launch and introduction of Bitcoin in the market, its steep development and its value now surpassing that of gold, there has been an uproaring interest from consumers.
financefeeds.com

Prime Trust returns $17 million to crypto lender Celsius

Fintech and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Prime Trust agreed to turn over roughly $17 million worth of cryptocurrency to crypto lending platform Celsius. Those assets will be sent to a designated Celsius wallet until the court figures out about how the money should be distributed. In a filing with the U.S....
financefeeds.com

Robinhood dives deeper into crypto with addition of Aave and Tezos

Commission-free brokerage Robinhood Markets added two new crypto tokens, Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE), bringing its total line up to 19. The new offerings are high-flying DeFi tokens as demand has boomed and industry heavyweights continue to back decentralized finance. Aave, a decentralized lending protocol that lets users lend or...
financefeeds.com

Crypto investment flows show less bets on Bitcoin decline

As the price of bitcoin continues to consolidate around recent lows, investors trimmed their positions in funds designed to profit from further declines in the cryptocurrency. Investors redeemed a net $7.1 million from short bitcoin funds in the seven days through October 21, the crypto asset manager CoinShares wrote. On a month-to-date basis, assets under management (AUM) in these funds had hit an all-time high of $15 million, representing 10% of total AuM.
financefeeds.com

Fidelity’s crypto unit increases manpower with 100 new positions

Fidelity Digital Assets, the digital arm of Fidelity Investments, is set to increase its headcount by 25 percent to reinforce and meet the mounting demand of clients who continuously invest and trade in crypto assets 24/7. Currently having nearly 410 employees, Fidelity Digital is looking to hire people for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy