In my early 20s, I spent most of my time consumed by thoughts of food, exercise and my weight. But amongst my foggy memories of skipping meals and spending hours in the gym, one night in particular stands out. I was meeting my university friend at a new pizza restaurant in south London. The evening had been playing on my mind for three days because at the time, I was terrified of restaurants, takeaways and any meal I couldn’t control.When the waiter placed the menu in front of me, my hands were shaking and my brain was working overtime as...

21 MINUTES AGO