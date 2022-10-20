Read full article on original website
Thousand-book donation from Tri-Cities arrives at eastern Kentucky schools
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCYB) — A viral call to action from a bestselling Kentucky author has overwhelmed schools hit by catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Monday, a Johnson City woman joined people across the country donating books to bring back a small sense of normalcy. It was all hugs when...
Boones Creek Elementary receiving four new ball fields
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ball players and fans are getting ready for four new ball fields at Boones Creek Elementary. "That's a long time coming. It's something the students deserve," said Chairman of Washington County School Board Mike Masters. On Monday night, the Washington County Commission approved sending...
Feeding Southwest Virginia in need of helping hands
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — One in 8 Southwest Virginia residents face hunger -- and at the same time -- the organization, Feeding Southwest Virginia, relies on more than 2,500 volunteers every year. "There is such a need in our community, especially right now with inflation, for extra sources of...
Washington County, Tennessee, residents can now vote early at ETSU
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County Tennessee residents can vote early at ETSU starting Monday. The polls will be set up in room 219 of the D.P. Culp Center and will be open Monday until 7 p.m. then Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
Survey names Kingsport City Schools as "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee"
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools has been ranked as the "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee." KCS was ranked out of 135 schools in the state in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking section for best place to teach. Niche ranks schools across the country to help...
The Bristol Public Library is evolving to better serve the public
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Community leaders tell us the Bristol Public Library is evolving its resources to better serve the public. They gathered earlier today to rename the library's Jones Creativity Center to the Homer and Ida Jones Creative Arts, Technology and Workforce Development Center. The more detailed name...
Stolen bones from skeleton display returned to Johnson City business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Stolen bones from skeleton display have been returned to a Johnson City business. Jones Chiropractic Clinic employees saw a note and bones from the 12-foot skeleton on the business's lawn Monday morning. "I am sorry, this was a bad Halloween prank," the note said....
Skydiver killed in accident at David Crockett High School identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The skydiver killed in Friday night's accident at David Crockett High School has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a team from Jump TN hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
Body of missing man found at base of Grandfather Mountain State Park cliff, officials say
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Sunday evening, Oct. 23, the body of a man reported missing was found at the base of a cliff in Grandfather Mountain State Park Sunday morning. At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, search and rescue crews were dispatched from Grandfather Mountain following an...
Fans see ETSU basketball teams up close at Buc Madness
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Supporters gathered inside Brooks Gym Monday night to see the ETSU men's and women's basketball teams as the regular season draws near. Fans got to meet players and coaches beforehand. As part of the entertainment, both teams competed in three-point shootouts, a slam-dunk contest, and a half-court money shot.
'This is like a big canvas.' Holston coach leaves his mark at center logo on Friday nights
DAMASCUS, Va. (WCYB) — For a players and coaches, the football field is a battle ground. For Holston special teams coordinator Carter Harlow, the football field is his canvas. Harlow believes football and art go hand-in-hand. "You have to be creative with both football and art," says Harlow. "It's...
Washington County, Tennessee inmate charged with attempted first-degree murder
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Washington County, Tennessee, inmate has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after he attacked another inmate Saturday night, according to police. Billy Joe Anderson, 34, was already being held at the Washington County Detention Center on multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Washington County Sheriff...
Missing Russell County 15-year-old found
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Pruner has been found. Authorities are asking for your help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen and talked to at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Anyone with information on Harley Kate Pruner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell...
Greeneville to face Dyersburg in Class AA girls soccer state quarterfinals
(WCYB) — The road to a state championship for Greeneville's girls soccer team looks eerily similar to last season. On Sunday, the Greene Devils found out they'll face Dyersburg on Wednesday in the state quarterfinals. The two schools faced off last season in the state quarterfinals, a matchup Greeneville...
Suspect taken into custody following homicide investigation in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Russell Prater area of Buchanan County late Saturday, according to authorities. The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Dustin Barret Owens of Vansant, Virginia. According to authorities, he has been taken into...
Man shot and killed pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan County, police say
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot and killed his girlfriend who was 7 months pregnant, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. Police received a call regarding a missing woman on Saturday. The body of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, of Vansant, was found inside her house on Sunset Hollow Road. Compton had multiple gunshot wounds and was about 7 months pregnant, according to police.
Student injured in Scott County school bus crash, dump truck driver charged, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A student was injured in a school bus crash in Scott County Monday and a dump truck driver has been charged, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Twin Springs Road at 11:34 a.m. Authorities said a dump truck was going east when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the truck to go back in the road and overturn, according to police. The dump truck was hauling a water tank that came loose when the truck overturned, police said.
Despite disappointing season, ETSU finding ways to remain motivated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Frustration was the word that came up repeatedly during Saturday's postgame conference from head coach George Quarles and players following yet another ETSU loss. After the team's latest loss, 55-45 to Samford, the Bucs dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in Southern Conference play.
After 72 years of waiting, Tusculum knocks off Emory & Henry 35-9
The series between Tusculum and Emory & Henry dates back to 1915. But the two schools separated by just 75 miles haven't met on the gridiron since 1950. The rivalry renewed this season with the Wasps joining the South Atlantic conference this season. The Wasps won the last meeting between the schools 47-0.
