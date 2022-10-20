SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A student was injured in a school bus crash in Scott County Monday and a dump truck driver has been charged, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Twin Springs Road at 11:34 a.m. Authorities said a dump truck was going east when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the truck to go back in the road and overturn, according to police. The dump truck was hauling a water tank that came loose when the truck overturned, police said.

SCOTT COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO