GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities Tuesday will share tips on how to deal with wrong-way drivers following an uptick in the incidents so far this year. According to the Vermont State Police, there have been 41 wrong-way drivers so far this year. Compare that to 40 last year and 29 in 2020. 2019 had a staggering 49 wrong-way drivers.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO