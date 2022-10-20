Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance. Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel...
WCAX
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. Updated: 10 hours ago. The sound...
WCAX
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Monday fast-tracked $2.5 million in funding to deal with PCBs in schools, part of the state’s first-in-the-nation effort to identify and remediate the toxic chemical. Burlington High School was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination. It sparked a statewide conversation...
WCAX
Fighting a chemical giant: cases mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Could a series of lawsuits against the PCB manufacturer Monsanto in Washington state help plaintiffs here win a similar case? PCB experts tell us they think the answer is yes. A Washington-based law firm has started trial six of 21 alleging hundreds of students and parents...
WCAX
North Country hospital CEO resigns
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A major shakeup at a Vermont hospital, whose medical staff was declining. The CEO of the North Country Hospital, Brian Nall is officially resigning. This comes after staff took a no-confidence vote towards Nall -- which failed last April. Former medical staff told Channel Three that...
WCAX
VSP to share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities Tuesday will share tips on how to deal with wrong-way drivers following an uptick in the incidents so far this year. According to the Vermont State Police, there have been 41 wrong-way drivers so far this year. Compare that to 40 last year and 29 in 2020. 2019 had a staggering 49 wrong-way drivers.
WCAX
Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic caused historic learning setbacks across the country, including in Vermont. The National Assessment of Educational Progress Monday released its numbers from the 2022 assessments of reading and math for students in grades four and eight. There were 202 Vermont schools that participated in the...
WCAX
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge
Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
WCAX
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
Comments / 0