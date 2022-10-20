ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance. Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel...
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont.
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Monday fast-tracked $2.5 million in funding to deal with PCBs in schools, part of the state’s first-in-the-nation effort to identify and remediate the toxic chemical. Burlington High School was shut down in 2020 over concerns about PCB contamination. It sparked a statewide conversation...
North Country hospital CEO resigns

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A major shakeup at a Vermont hospital, whose medical staff was declining. The CEO of the North Country Hospital, Brian Nall is officially resigning. This comes after staff took a no-confidence vote towards Nall -- which failed last April. Former medical staff told Channel Three that...
VSP to share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities Tuesday will share tips on how to deal with wrong-way drivers following an uptick in the incidents so far this year. According to the Vermont State Police, there have been 41 wrong-way drivers so far this year. Compare that to 40 last year and 29 in 2020. 2019 had a staggering 49 wrong-way drivers.
Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic caused historic learning setbacks across the country, including in Vermont. The National Assessment of Educational Progress Monday released its numbers from the 2022 assessments of reading and math for students in grades four and eight. There were 202 Vermont schools that participated in the...
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge

Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont.
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
