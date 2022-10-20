ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)

The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World

The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo set to reopen after Hurricane Ian damage

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford announced that it will reopen to guests, nearly a month after Hurricane Ian ripped through Central Florida. The news release from the zoo said it will resume normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. [TRENDING: East River High...
SANFORD, FL
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy