wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
click orlando
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
click orlando
More than 1/3 of debris from Hurricane Ian cleared, Seminole leaders say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida, Seminole County leaders report more than a third of debris caused by the storm has now been cleared. “Debris haulers continue to work around the clock to remove debris, to sort debris and to get...
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
click orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
aroundosceola.com
The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
E. coli detected in water in parts of Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is still prevalent across parts of Seminole County. Nearly a month later, residents that are still dealing with flood water in Geneva have a new problem to worry about: E. coli. Seminole County leaders have detected dozens of samples in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo set to reopen after Hurricane Ian damage
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo in Sanford announced that it will reopen to guests, nearly a month after Hurricane Ian ripped through Central Florida. The news release from the zoo said it will resume normal operations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. [TRENDING: East River High...
click orlando
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County as Hurricane Ian floodwaters recede
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation on Saturday said it had reopened a stretch of State Road 46 in Seminole County that became flooded due to Hurricane Ian. This, after FDOT opened one lane of SR-46 in the area to local traffic earlier this week. [TRENDING:...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Geneva residents still dealing with flood waters as nearby State Road 46 reopens to traffic in Seminole County
GENEVA, Fla. – More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, State Road 46 fully opened to traffic Sunday in Seminole County. The road reopened with one lane earlier in the week near Geneva, after water from the St. John’s River no longer covered the street. As...
wmfe.org
Good Samaritan village evacuees confront loss and uncertainty three weeks after Hurricane Ian
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated people across Florida, many seniors who fled a flooded retirement community near Kissimmee feel abandoned as they search for answers and new housing. Last Wednesday, several evacuees from the Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village who have taken refuge about five miles down...
click orlando
Halloween 2022: Here’s a look at 8 spooktacular family-friendly events in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the entire weekend before that. Here we have a selection of family-friendly activities to celebrate this spooky time of the year in the City Beautiful:. [TRENDING: East River High School...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
