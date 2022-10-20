Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State
We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
12newsnow.com
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016
HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
'This is not where it stops': 7 men arrested from Freemoney gang in massive multiagency operation
Authorities say the gang, based in Houston's southside, is historically responsible for robberies, home invasions, and drive-by shootings.
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
fox26houston.com
Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested
HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
seniorresource.com
Tierra Del Rey and 6 More of the Highest-Rated Mobile Home Parks Near Houston!
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Texan looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, look no further. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated mobile home parks near Houston.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
lavacacountytoday.com
Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale
According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
Malnourished Texas twins escape home, trigger Amber Alert for five siblings
The twins were reportedly handcuffed in their Houston-area home.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands
The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
