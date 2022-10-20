ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State

We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
HOUSTON, TX
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
HOUSTON, TX
Beer! Beer! Beer!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston carjacking caught on camera, suspect arrested

HOUSTON - Houston police have made an arrest in a robbery that occurred in May. Hector Mena, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery from an incident that occurred on May 7 at an apartment complex at 9800 Richmond Ave. According to police, the victim had just arrived at home when...
HOUSTON, TX
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
HOUSTON, TX
Tierra Del Rey and 6 More of the Highest-Rated Mobile Home Parks Near Houston!

Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Texan looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, look no further. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated mobile home parks near Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
Bailey's Light; A Brazoria County Ghost Tale

According to legend, the ghost, carrying a lantern, roams across the flat land of Brazoria County, Texas - at night, constantly searching for a jug of whiskey. It appears as a bouncing, white ball of light floating about four to six feet off the ground occasionally making an appearance somewhere between West Columbia and Angleton. A large number of folks have seen the phenomenon known as "Bailey's Light." My family lived in Angleton and I saw it one night while varmint hunting near the Brazos River. My sister, while a teenager, went with some of her friends to search for Bailey's Light. Well, they found it all right, she said it chased them all the way back to Angleton. I don't think they ever went looking for it again.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas

Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
HOUSTON, TX
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
