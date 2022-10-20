Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
U.P. developing Northeast Business District plan
City of University Place social media post. We are developing a plan for the Northeast Business District. This will be integrated into the next Comp Plan update, scheduled for 2024. There is still time to provide input! Visit the City website for more info as well as the link to the survey. https://cityofup.com/396/Northeast-Business.
The Suburban Times
Video: Puyallup Public Library 20th Anniversary
The Puyallup Public Library recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary in September 2022. Built in August 2002, the Puyallup Public Library has stood proud and tall for twenty years. Funded through a bond measure, the Puyallup community came together in the early 2000s and voted to approve a new building. The building celebrated its birthday in September and doesn’t look a day older than when it was first built. Learn more about the Library by going to PuyallupLibrary.org.
The Suburban Times
Diversity Education Leader Eddie Moore, Jr. to headline the fall convening of The People’s Gathering at PLU
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University’s Campus Ministry and Center for Graduate and Continuing Education will co-host the fall virtual convening of The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference on November 10. The People’s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness conference is a professional and personal development...
The Suburban Times
U.P. Council endorses “all inclusive” playground
A proposed design for the “all inclusive” play area at Cirque Park was endorsed by the UP City Council, following a review and recommendation by the City Park Advisory Commission. The Commission reviewed the play area plan developed in conjunction with Game Time, a designer and manufacturer of play equipment. The “all-inclusive” play area will be located at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, which is located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Rotary to host inaugural Murder Mystery Event
Submitted by Gayle Selden for Lakewood Rotary. For a $100 donation, you will be an attendee at the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The Masquerade Ball is a private soiree with very few coveted invitations. Many would kill to be invited. In the midst of the masquerade, a tragic death takes the evening for a turn. Behind the masks and feathers you will find secrets. You must gather clues and unmask the killer before they get away!
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Oct. 25 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 25 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 24 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Oct. 24 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Notice of Application: City of Lakewood Development Services
City of Lakewood announcement. The project proposes subdividing a 2.43-acre lot located at 8002 112th Street SW into eleven (11) residential lots. The proposed lots range from 7,500 square feet to 8,294 square feet. The proposal includes a new pervious private roadway off Interlaaken Dr. SW for access and associated tree removal. Learn more at the City’s website.
The Suburban Times
Get rid of creepy chemicals
Pierce County social media post. Got creepy chemicals in the closet? Ghoulish glue in the garage? Unused household cleaners can be downright scary and dangerous. Dispose of them for FREE at a household hazardous waste site: https://piercecountywa.gov/1544/Household-Hazardous-Waste…
The Suburban Times
Town Halls Start This Week on Tacoma’s Proposed Budget
City of Tacoma announcement. The City Council was recently presented with the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli outlined a plan that reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds community safety and health resources, and expands the City’s response to homelessness and housing affordability.
The Suburban Times
Murder on the Orient Express – A Tacoma Little Theatre Review
Teamwork and cooperation are the essence of great theatre, especially when the characters have accents, come from various countries, wear different clothing styles, and carry their own attitudes. Stage Manager Ellie Rutt teamed up with Dylan Twiner (Production Manager/Sound Designer), Michael Graves (Costume Designer), Wade Hicks (Dialect Coach), and Mauro Bozzo (Hair and Wig Consultant) to deliver a tightly woven story of death and intrigue. Great work!
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street intersection work started Oct. 17
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedule are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
