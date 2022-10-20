Multiple sex offenders facing charges in Monterey County due to compliance check operation

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield and Soledad Police Departments along with California State Parole agents did 15 compliance checks with Operation Boo.

Officers said the planned operation was a probation, parole, and sex offender compliance check with Halloween around the corner.

Greenfield Police said that one sex offender was found to be in violation of his sex offender requirements. Officers said they created a violation report and it was forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney's office for charges.

Officers said a second suspect was arrested and taken into custody for possession of child pornography.

Both police departments want to remind the community to be vigilant of your surroundings and stay safe.

