Elgin, TX

texashsfootball.com

Vandegrift Secures Playoff Spot in 29-7 Win over Cedar Ridge

Prior to the Thursday tilt between the #17 Vandegrift Vipers (7-1,5-0) and the Round Rock Cedar Ridge Raiders (4-4,3-2), Coach Drew Sanders was asked during his weekly Coaches Show about keys to the game. His response of “Can’t have the typical Thursday slow start that can happen” seemed prophetic during a 1st Half that saw both teams stumble out of the gate and multiple penalties stall out one teams chances to get on the scoreboard.
fox7austin.com

Severe storm risk with main threat strong winds

AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be another windy day with gusts around 30 mph as we warm up to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. There is a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being strong winds. There is also the potential for hail, a low-end risk of tornadoes, and flash flooding.
Elgin Courier

A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin

Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
Ash Jurberg

Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
