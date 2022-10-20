Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
texashsfootball.com
Vandegrift Secures Playoff Spot in 29-7 Win over Cedar Ridge
Prior to the Thursday tilt between the #17 Vandegrift Vipers (7-1,5-0) and the Round Rock Cedar Ridge Raiders (4-4,3-2), Coach Drew Sanders was asked during his weekly Coaches Show about keys to the game. His response of “Can’t have the typical Thursday slow start that can happen” seemed prophetic during a 1st Half that saw both teams stumble out of the gate and multiple penalties stall out one teams chances to get on the scoreboard.
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
fox7austin.com
Severe storm risk with main threat strong winds
AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be another windy day with gusts around 30 mph as we warm up to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. There is a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being strong winds. There is also the potential for hail, a low-end risk of tornadoes, and flash flooding.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
Elgin Courier
A first of its’ kind house being built in Elgin
Texas’ first modular berm-style home is being built in Elgin.Husband and wife Jeff Blatt and Tara Kaye embarked on this housing expedition to cut costs and to feel more bonded with nature on a non-restricted piece of land, unaffiliated with Homeowners Association (HOA). Blatt believes there are several advantages to having this unique form of habitation.“This (house) is going to last 50 to 100 years,” Blatt said. “It’ll be 70% less heating and air costs than a traditional home, 60% less construction materials to build this house, and we’re going to have this connection with nature out here as well.”A berm-style home ...
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto
The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
KSAT 12
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
